Conversion of leasehold to freehold: SC junks Chandigarh’s objections, asks it to do ‘needful’
UT had raised eight objections to its own proposal of allowing conversion, but SC termed all of these as “untenable” and pointed flaws in each of the UT’s arguments
Ripping apart the Chandigarh administration’s objections to allowing conversion of leasehold commercial and industrial properties to freehold, the Supreme Court on Monday directed UT and ministry of home affairs to do the “needful” within three weeks.
UT had raised eight objections to its own proposal of allowing conversion, but SC termed all of these as “untenable” and pointed flaws in each of the UT’s arguments. The apex court further directed that if the needful was not done before September 16 (next date of hearing in the case), then, “Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Union home secretary, shall remain present in court”.
SC’s directions came in the “Estate Office versus Charanjit Kaur” case.
In response to MHA’s directions, UT had listed eight objections against allowing conversion. These were also submitted with the SC as part of the action taken report on the recommendations of 11-member committee headed by Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher on estate office related matters.
Taking a serious note of the administration passing the buck to the MHA on long-pending policy matters, the SC on July 20 had asked the UT adviser to meet the MHA joint secretary and sort them out within a month. Thereafter, the two met on August 8, but there was no resolution. Instead, the MHA sought a detailed project proposal from the UT.
The issue of allowing conversion of industrial and commercial properties has been hanging fire for more than two decades. UT allowed conversion of residential properties in 1996.
On the UT’s argument that allowing conversion would result in shortage of property with it, the SC bench of justice Hemant Gupta and Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia, stated, “The properties, whether they are leasehold or freehold, are not available with the administration for use according to their own choice. It has to be used in terms of the Capital of Punjab (Development & Regulation) Act, 1952 and the rules made thereunder.”
On the administration’s contention that conversion would lead to financial loss, the SC observed that if the property is converted to freehold, it will lead to its transfer and invite attractive stamp duty on the sale documents.
Contrary to administration’s claims, the apex court contended that free hold property might increase investment in the industrial or service industry, giving employment to the citizen, more revenue and taxes - direct and indirect.
“The long-term benefit would outweigh the projected income from the ground rent. In any case, the Chandigarh administration can factor in this aspect when raising demand for the budget with the central government,” observed the bench.
The SC further stated that allowing conversion would lead to ease of doing business, which will attract not only capital investment, but also human resource leading to the overall development of the city.
SC termed “imaginary” the administration’s contention that conversion would lead to legal conflicts. “In fact, non-conversion leads to more problems, as the financial needs of an individual are inevitable. The needs of an individual should be easily met,” stated the SC order.
On administration’s objection that allowing conversion for industrial and commercial properties would entail similar demands in other categories, SC directed that the conversion has to be in respect of all industrial, commercial and institutional plots, which are not many.
Allowing more MSME activities
On allowing more activities under MSME Act in industrial area, SC observed that a negative list can be introduced, which prohibit certain activities, but permits other activities.
“The administration itself allowed commercial properties to be used for different purposes on March 31, 2006. Such policy has a negative list, which are not permitted in plots or building allotted for use of commercial purposes. The same process can be adopted for the industrial sites,” the SC order states.
Admn versus SC
UT said:
it will lead to shortage of properties with Admn
Will lose rental income, unearned increase
will increase legal conflict
Windfall gain for allottees at cost of exchequer
SC’s response:
Properties are to be used as per law not the administration’s discretion
Revenue will be generated from stamp duty on property transfer; more revenue and taxes from industrial growth; admn can seek budgetary allocation from central government in lieu of any ground rent loss
Non-conversion leads to more problems
Attracts more capital investment
-
NCRB report 2021: Punjab’s overall crimes dip but those against children up
Punjab saw a dip of 11% in overall crimes in 2021 compared to 2020, but children are not safe as there has been an increase in crimes against them, according to the latest National Crime Records Bureau report that was released on Monday. NCRB statistics show a 20% jump in cognisable crimes against children in 2021 compared to the previous year, making them vulnerable.
-
Chandigarh saw 23% jump in rape cases in 2021: NCRB data
The city witnessed a 23% increase in rape cases in 2021, the National Crime Records Bureau data for 2021 has revealed. In 2021, as many as 74 rape cases were registered in the city against 60 in 2020. However, they were lower than the 112 cases reported 2019, before the pandemic. While 46 victims were minors, 28 were of age. As per NCRB data, in 91.9% cases, the victims knew the assailant.
-
NCRB report 2021:Punjab reported second-highest spurious liquor deaths in country
With 127 fatalities, Punjab recorded the second-highest number of deaths, after Uttar Pradesh, due to the consumption of illicit or spurious liquor in 2021, as per the National Crime Records Bureau report on accidental deaths and suicides in India. The maximum such deaths were reported from Uttar Pradesh (137), followed by Punjab (127); Madhya Pradesh (108) and Karnataka (104). In 2021, a total of 618 fatalities were attributed to extreme climatic conditions.
-
HC notice on plea from journalist Deepak Chaurasia seeking quashing of FIR
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday sought a response from the Haryana police on a plea by journalist Deepak Chaurasiya seeking quashing of an FIR registered by the Gurugram police in 2015. He among some other journalists is accused of airing an “edited” and “obscene” video of a 10-year-old child and her family in 2013 and linking the video to a sexual assault case against jailed, self-styled godman Asaram Bapu.
-
Chandigarh | SDO suspended for attacking executive engg inside MC office
A sub-divisional engineer (SDO) was on Monday suspended after allegedly attacking an executive engineer inside the municipal corporation's office in Sector 17. Both XEN Anurag Bishnoi, who alleged that Puri assaulted him in his office room on Monday afternoon and SDO Anuj Puri later approached the police with their respective complaints, which are being verified. Speaking about the incident, MC commissioner Anindita Mitra said, “Beating a staff member cannot be tolerated. The SDO has been suspended. A charge sheet shall be issued tomorrow. It is under preparation.”
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics