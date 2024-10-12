Convict caught smuggling drugs into Chandigarh Model Jail

Taken to PGIMER for a medical consult, a convict was caught smuggling drugs on his return to Model Jail, Sector 51, on Thursday. The convict was caught smuggling drugs on his return to Chandigarh Model Jail from a medial checkup. (File)

During a personal search, police discovered 10.30 gm ganja and 9.30 gm white powder hidden in the convict’s undergarments, said police, adding that he was handed the drugs inside the hospital.

The accused, Danish, a resident of Indira Colony, Manimajra, Chandigarh, was jailed after being held guilty of kidnapping, abduction and sexual assault under the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act.

On Thursday, Danish was taken to the ART Centre at PGIMER for treatment under the custody of ASI Surinder Kumar and ASI Sukjinder Kumar of the Chandigarh Police. During the visit, the officers noticed suspicious behaviour from Danish, especially when he was collecting medical reports in a crowded area. They informed jail authorities of their concerns and requested a thorough search of the convict upon his return to the facility.

During the search, temporary warder Ram Kishan recovered 10.30 gm ganja and 9.30 gm white powder, suspected to be an intoxicant, that were concealed in Danish’s undergarments.

The jail authorities handed over the seized substances to SI Sushil Kumar at the Sector 49 police station. A case under Section 52-A (1) of the Prisons Act and Sections 20 and 22 of the NDPS Act was registered at the Sector 49 police station.

The incident was reported to the district and sessions judge, inspector general of prisons and UT SSP for further action.