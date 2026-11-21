The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Chandigarh, has directed the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) to count nearly 16 years of temporary service rendered by two employees before their regularisation in 2013 while calculating their eligibility for financial upgradation benefits.

The institute has been directed to calculate the consequential benefits and release any arrears found payable within three months of receiving a certified copy of the order. (Shutterstock) more less

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Allowing an application filed by two PGIMER employees, Ramesh Kumar and Raghubir Singh, the tribunal set aside the institute’s September 12, 2018, decision rejecting their demand to include their temporary service for benefits under the Assured Career Progression (ACP) and Modified Assured Career Progression (MACP) schemes.

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The applicants were initially appointed as temporary peons on March 26, 1997, and joined service on April 3, 1997. They continued working without any break until August 26, 2013, when their services were regularised against substantive posts of office attendant grade III.

The employees argued that since they had worked continuously for over 16 years before regularisation, this period should also be counted towards their qualifying service for financial upgradation. They pointed out that they had also received benefits such as annual increments, provident fund, leave travel concession and revised pay scales during their temporary service.

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{{^usCountry}} However, PGIMER rejected their demand, maintaining that only regular service could be counted for financial upgradation. The institute argued that the employees had initially been appointed temporarily against the construction division when regular vacancies were not available and that their regularisation took effect only from August 26, 2013. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, PGIMER rejected their demand, maintaining that only regular service could be counted for financial upgradation. The institute argued that the employees had initially been appointed temporarily against the construction division when regular vacancies were not available and that their regularisation took effect only from August 26, 2013. {{/usCountry}}

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After examining the submissions, the tribunal observed that the employees had served continuously from 1997 until their regularisation and that the nature of their initial appointment being temporary could not, by itself, be a ground to exclude the entire period from consideration for financial upgradation.

The tribunal also relied on a Supreme Court judgment in Haridas K versus Union of India, decided on August 13, 2024, which dealt with counting service rendered before regularisation for financial benefits.

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Setting aside PGIMER’s rejection order, the tribunal directed the respondents to count the employees’ entire uninterrupted temporary service from April 3, 1997, while determining their eligibility for financial upgradation under the applicable ACP/MACP schemes.

The institute has been directed to calculate the consequential benefits and release any arrears found payable within three months of receiving a certified copy of the order. The bench comprised member (judicial) Ramesh Singh Thakur and member (administrative) Anjali Bhawra.