Covid: Schools shut in Himachal till Jan 26

Himachal Pradesh government on Saturday decided to shut all educational institutions, except medical, dental and nursing colleges, in the state till January 26. The schools in the state are already closed for 1.5 months in snowbound areas and week-long winter vacations in plains.

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, who presided over a videoconference with DCs, SPs and CMOs from Shimla to review the situation of Covid, said the decision has been made to ensure safety of the students.

He directed the officers to ensure enhance Covid testing, effective monitoring of clusters and follow strict perimeters to check the spread of virus.

The chief minister said that preparedness regarding availability of beds, oxygen, PPE kits and drugs must be reviewed and all restrictions imposed by the state government be enforced strictly.

He said that medical experts were expecting a sharp surge in number of cases in next few days and weeks, thus special precautions must be adopted. The home isolation mechanism must be made more effective and revised guidelines be implemented,” he added.

Jai Ram said that oximeters and thermometers must be provided to Ashas and other health workers so that the patients under home isolations could be monitored regularly.

He said that in case of any complications, the patients must be immediately moved to health institutions.

The CM asked the district administrations to keep an eye on tourists violating Covid-appropriate behaviour and take action against the defaulters.

Chief secretary Ram Subhag Singh said that constant engagement with the stakeholders was vital for implementation of various SoPs in the state.