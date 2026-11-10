Cracker explosion kills 14-year-old-boy in Ludhiana

A 14-year-old boy was killed after a firecracker exploded near him during Diwali celebrations at New Abadi Akalgarh, situated along the Ludhiana-Bathinda highway.

Seven suffer burn injuries, three with eye injuries reported to the civil hospital amid Diwali celebrations. (HT)

The deceased, identified as Sakit Mittal, alias Gagan, was the only son of Pradeep Mittal and the grandson of local businessman Suresh Kumar Mittal. The tragic incident plunged the family, kin and the entire locality into mourning.

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According to information, the family had gathered at the newly constructed house of Suresh Kumar Mittal’s elder brother, Raj Kumar Mittal, to perform a Diwali puja. During the celebrations, Sakit attempted to light a large firecracker, but it failed to explode. A short while later, as he bent down near the unexploded cracker while attempting to light another one, it suddenly went off, causing a severe neck injury.

He was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where Dr Sarabjit Singh declared him brought dead. The news of his untimely death sent shockwaves through the locality.

Meanwhile, the civil hospital saw seven patients with burn injuries while three reported eye injuries caused by firecrackers. Civil hospital SMO Dr Akhil Sareen said, “Of the seven patients who suffered firecracker-related injuries, three were referred to the heart centre in Patiala due to the severity of their condition, while the remaining patients are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.”

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{{^usCountry}} The hospital also stated that nearly 188 people turned up at the emergency department in 24 hours amid the Diwali celebrations. According to hospital data, 103 medico-legal cases were recorded from 8 am on Sunday to 8 am the next day. The hospital also recorded 11 road traffic accident cases. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The hospital also stated that nearly 188 people turned up at the emergency department in 24 hours amid the Diwali celebrations. According to hospital data, 103 medico-legal cases were recorded from 8 am on Sunday to 8 am the next day. The hospital also recorded 11 road traffic accident cases. {{/usCountry}}

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