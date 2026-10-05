Crafting a fresh start: 29 Burail Jail convicts enroll in tailoring, woodwork trades

Inside the Burail Jail, 29 convicts have enrolled in vocational courses at the Jeevan Dhara Industrial Training Institute (ITI) for the 2026–27 academic session. According to jail authorities, these convicts are acquiring practical trades designed to prepare for life beyond prison walls. The institute was set up in September 2025 and formally inaugurated by the Chief Justice of India in December 2025.

The authorities are looking to start more courses to train inmates in mobile repairing and electrical work, for which teachers will be roped in from other ITIs. (HT File)

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Jail records show that 14 inmates are receiving training to become woodwork technicians, while 15 inmates, including six women, are studying sewing technology under three teachers.

Inspector general of police (prisons) Pushpendra Kumar said the 2025–26 academic session had ended and the new session had begun. “Only convicts are allowed to pursue these classes as their sentence is fixed. Once the convicts are released, the jail authorities help them get jobs by contacting furniture shops and tailors to help rehabilitate them,” he said.

The authorities are looking to start more courses to train inmates in mobile repairing and electrical work, for which teachers will be roped in from other ITIs.

The ITI was established under the directions of the Punjab and Haryana high court. It offers practical and vocational training that integrates hands-on experience with theoretical knowledge. Successful trainees will receive formal certification from the National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET), enhancing their employability in both the government and private sectors.

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{{^usCountry}} For the 2025–26 academic session, two one-year certificate courses—sewing technology and woodwork technician—were launched. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For the 2025–26 academic session, two one-year certificate courses—sewing technology and woodwork technician—were launched. {{/usCountry}}

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41 pursuing higher education through IGNOU

In addition to skill development courses, several inmates are completing their schooling and pursuing higher education while in jail. As per data shared by officials, 41 inmates are currently enrolled in different courses at the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). This includes 33 enrolled in certificate courses and eight who are pursuing undergraduate degrees.

Apart from this, 35 inmates are enrolled in foundational education programmes for classes 1 to 8. As many as 58 are enrolled under the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) and are pursuing secondary and senior secondary education (classes 9 to 12).

The jail currently houses 1,037 inmates, including 280 convicts.

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