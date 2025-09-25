Curfew imposed in Leh after clashes, security up, 50 detained

At least 50 people were detained as police and paramilitary forces strictly implemented curfew on Thursday in violence-hit Leh, where four people were killed and nearly 100, including police and paramilitary personnel, were injured during Wednesday’s clashes. Police standing guard in curfew-bound Leh on Thursday, a day after violence erupted over statehood demands.The statehood for Ladakh movement descended into arson and street clashes on Wednesday, leaving four people dead.

“Curfew has been imposed across Leh town. The situation so far is stable. Security forces are on ground maintaining calm,” said a police officer of Leh. He said 50 people were detained overnight for their involvement in the violence.

A shutdown called by the Leh Apex Body (LAB) -- to advance talks with the Centre on demand for statehood and extension of Sixth Schedule to Ladakh -- had descended into violence, arson and street clashes on Wednesday.

Strict prohibitory restrictions banning assembly of five or more persons have been placed in other major towns as well, including Kargil where a shutdown was called by the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) in support of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was leading the hunger strike.

Wangchuk’s fortnight-long hunger strike was called off after clashes broke out in Leh town. The protesters had set ablaze the BJP office and several vehicles, besides vandalising the Hill Council headquarters, prompting promulgation of an indefinite curfew in the town.

The official said three among the injured were citizens of Nepal and police are probing if there is a foreign hand behind the violence.

Officials said heavy deployment of police and paramilitary personnel in riot gear was made in Kargil, Zanskar, Nubra, Padam, Changtang, Drass and Lamayuru.

Kargil district magistrate Rakesh Kumar issued prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita in the entire district, banning assembly of five or more persons, taking out processions or holding demonstrations without prior written permission of the competent authority.

Restrictions were also imposed on the use of loudspeakers, sound amplifying devices, or vehicle-mounted public address systems without authorisation. Besides, no person shall make any public statement, speech, or declaration -- whether verbal, written, or through electronic means -- which is likely to disturb public peace, provoke enmity, or cause a breach of law and order in the district, the official order said.

Representatives to go to Delhi

The LAB and KDA have been spearheading an agitation in the last four years pressing for their demands on statehood and extension of Sixth Schedule. They have held several rounds of talks with the Central government in the past. The next round of talks is scheduled on October 6.

LAB co-chairman Chering Dorjay said that Leh was completely shut due to the restrictions. “The situation is normalising and restrictions are in force. Though the security forces are allowing movement of few people or occasional vehicles,” he said, adding that the LAB and KDA have decided to send a team of six members to Delhi. “The date has not been fixed yet but 3 people each from LAB and KDA are going to Delhi on the issue,” he said.

Hospitalisation triggered violence

Trouble began brewing in Leh when two out of 15 people, who were on a 35-day hunger strike since September 10, were shifted to hospital after their condition deteriorated on Tuesday evening, and the LAB youth wing gave a call for protest.

The Centre had alleged that the mob violence was guided by the “provocative statements” of activist Wangchuk. It said certain “politically motivated” individuals were not happy with the progress made in the ongoing talks between the representatives of the government and Ladakhi groups.

“The government stands committed to the aspirations of the people of Ladakh by providing adequate constitutional safeguards,” the home ministry said in a statement on Wednesday night.

Terming the events heart-wrenching, Lt Gov Kavinder Gupta had said everyone has the right to speak up in a peaceful manner in a democratic system, but what happened was not spontaneous and was the result of a conspiracy.”Curfew has been imposed as a precautionary measure to prevent more casualties,” Gupta said.

In an online press conference, Wangchuk said the fact that Tsering Angchuk, 72, and Tashi Dolma, 60, were hospitalised was most likely the immediate trigger for the protest.

With the situation worsening rapidly, he stepped in with an appeal and an announcement that he was cutting short the fast.”I request the youth of Ladakh to stop the violence forthwith as it only causes harm to our cause and further deteriorates the situation. We do not want instability in Ladakh and the country,” he told his supporters.

“This is the saddest day for Ladakh and for myself personally because the path we are treading for the last five years was peaceful... We held hunger strikes on five occasions and walked from Leh to Delhi, but today we are seeing our message of peace failing because of the incidents of violence and arson,” Wangchuk said.

Social media campaign

Eyewitnesses said young protesters in their hundreds pelted stones, vandalised buildings and set the BJP office and a police vehicle ablaze. Police said it had to resort to lathi charge and tear gas shells to disperse the protesters but Sonam Wangchuk said that the police used lethal weapons.

Leh deputy commissioner Romil Singh said since the hunger strike started by Wangchuk on September 10, protesters started giving provocative statements on a daily basis. He said that in the aftermath, several individuals began circulating voice messages in groups and social media platforms, urging youth to gather in large numbers at the NDS Memorial Park on September 24.

“The youth started going outside the venue blocking roads. The crowd then marched towards the LAHDC office where there was police deployment. The protesters started pelting stones and tried to enter the office. Though there was stone pelting, police and CRPF stopped their entry. A few protesters managed to enter the complex and put the council assembly hall on fire,” he said on Wednesday.

Centre urged to address demands

The Union Territory of Ladakh was created on August 5, 2019 after the Centre effectively abrogated Article 370, which used to bestow special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and split the erstwhile state into two UTs – J&K with a legislative assembly and Ladakh without one.

Since then, protests have rocked Ladakh and had echoes in Delhi. In February 2024, thousands protested in Delhi, Leh and other parts of Ladakh demanding statehood and safeguards under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

In 2023, the Union home ministry formed a high-powered committee under minister of state for home, Nityanand Rai, to discuss ways to protect Ladakh’s unique culture and language, considering its location and strategic importance. The panel, which included the members of the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance — a collective of trade unions, tourist bodies, and religious and political groups — deliberated on protections for land and employment, and the empowerment of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils of Leh and Kargil, and other constitutional safeguards.

LAHDC, Kargil, chairman and chief executive councillor Mohd Jaffer Akhoon condemned the use of force against the public in Leh. He urged the people to maintain law and order and place their trust in peaceful means of expression.

Akhoon assured the Centre that the LAHDC is always ready to engage in talks for the larger interest of the people of Ladakh. He appealed to the Government of India to address the concerns of Ladakh in the high-powered committee talks coming up.

Mirwaiz appeals to Centre

Hurriyat leader and Jamia Masjid, Srinagar, head priest Mirwaiz Umar Farooq urged the Centre to fulfil promises made to people of Ladakh.

“Deeply saddened by the loss of precious human life in Ladakh protests. The aftershocks of the unilateral decision of dismemberment and downgrading of the state of J&K, and the unkept promises made to its people thereafter, are bearing these unfortunate consequences. Hope promises made to people of Ladakh are honoured and lives saved,” he posted on X.