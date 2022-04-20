Dalai Lama to visit Ladakh in July-August
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama will visit Ladakh between July and August this year.
It would be his first tour out of Himachal in more than two years. The 86-year-old leader spent most of the time in McLeodganj since the Covid outbreak in early 2020.
The Dalai Lama agreed to visit Ladakh after a request of Thiksay Rinpoche of Thiksay monastery and former MP Thupten Tsewang, current president of Ladakh Buddhist Association.
The duo had received a special audience from the Dalai Lama at his residence on Monday during which the request was made.
Till now, the Dalai Lama has only granted virtual and in-person audiences from his residence in Dharamshala.
Will explore possibilities to set up sugar mill in Indora: Jai Ram
The Himachal Pradesh government will explore possibilities of opening a sugar mill in the Indora area of Kangra, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Tuesday. He was addressing a public meeting at Indora after laying foundation stones of 13 development projects worth ₹161 crore. He said that veterinary dispensary at Gheta would be upgraded as CM Aarogya Pashu Aushdhalya. MP Kishan Kapoor said that the BJP would again form government in the state.
Delhi: App-based cabs stay off roads as protest goes on for 2nd day
Rajendra Soni, general secretary, Delhi Autorickshaw Sangh, said though they ended the strike after a day as they did not want to inconvenience commuters, they warned that they will be forced to strike again if their demand for a subsidy of ₹35 per kg on retail price of CNG is not met soon.
Dry spell hits area under cultivation, water schemes in Himachal
The prolonged dry spell and unusually high temperatures have created a drought-like situation in Himachal Pradesh, where 16.5% area under cultivation has been affected and 434 water supply schemes have been hit. The state has experienced 94% deficit rainfall in April and March. The crop loss is equal to 33% or more in 36.6% of the area. Una recorded 42 degrees Celsius temperature this season.
Plan to adopt 100% EV vehicles for service fleets by 2030
Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot said Delhi’s EV policy is a classic example of what can be achieved when the government and other stakeholders collaborate together.
Ahead of festivals: Yogi bolsters vigil for ‘communal harmony’
The orders came in the backdrop of violence during Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri area in Delhi last week and reports of violence in the course of Ram Navami rallies in Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Gujarat and West Bengal recently.
