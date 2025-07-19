Dalit boy cremated after Haryana govt accepts family’s demands

More than a week after a 16-year-old Dalit boy allegedly died by jumping from the terrace of a building while trying to evade the police in Hisar, his family on Friday performed his last rites after the Haryana government agreed to accept their five demands on Thursday. A 16-year-old Dalit boy allegedly died by jumping from the terrace of a building while trying to evade the police in Hisar

The family members of deceased Ganesh Kumar were protesting since his death on July 7 while accusing the police of killing him.

Minister for social justice and empowerment Krishan Kumar Bedi said that the family agreed to call-off the standoff and cremate the boy’s body after the state government accepted their five demands.

“Our government accepted their demand of registering an FIR in Ganesh’s death and an impartial investigation will be conducted by any independent body wished by the victim’s family. The family’s other demand of post-mortem by a team of doctors was accepted and the entire process was video graphed. The government agreed to give one of their kin a government job,” the minister added.

Bedi said that the family agreed to end the stand-off after he arranged a meeting of the victim’s father Vikram and other relatives with chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday night.

“No guilty will be spared. Our government is saying from day one that action will be taken against perpetrators and no innocent will be harassed,” he added.

The stand-off started when Hisar police received a complaint on July 7 that loud music was being played in Bhagat Singh locality after 10 pm. According to Hisar police officials, the youths, including Ganesh were celebrating a birthday there and when they reached there, the youths attacked them.

“Ganesh and one of his friends climbed to the terrace of a building to escape and jumped. He died after falling from the terrace and his friend received injuries,” said cops, however his family refuted the claims and asserted that Ganesh was pushed-off by the cops from the building.

While releasing a video Hisar range ADGP K K Rao said that the policemen are ready for a polygraph test.

“The deceased man’s family are trying to defend themselves. The social organisations are leading the protest against my cops and not talking about 15 youths who attacked our cops. Only a blame game is played against the cops,” he said while addressing the media in Hisar on Thursday.