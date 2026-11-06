Daljit Singh cremated at native Mansa village amid tight security

Daljit Singh, 35, whose death in Mansa district triggered protests amid allegations of drug abuse and murder, was cremated at his native Bhamme Kalan village on Thursday.

Daljit was found dead in a field near Ramanandi village, around 2 km from his village, on October 27. (HT File)

In line with the directions of the Punjab and Haryana high court, the cremation was held in the presence of only family members and close relatives of the deceased, with politicians and members of other organisations barred from attending the last rites.

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The body was moved from PGIMER, Chandigarh, to the cremation ground in Mansa amid heavy police deployment. In its Wednesday order, the court had modified its Tuesday directive to allow the cremation at the deceased’s native village instead of Chandigarh’s Sector 25 ground. It had directed the police to shift the body directly to the cremation ground, without stopping at any other place for rites or rituals.

Daljit was found dead in a field near Ramanandi village, around 2 km from his village, on October 27.

His death triggered protests after Daljit’s wife and other family members alleged that he died of a drug overdose. The Mansa police, on the other hand, maintained that prima facie, Daljit was murdered and his body dumped.

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{{^usCountry}} A murder case was registered on the complaint of the deceased’s father, and three persons were arrested within hours of the body being recovered. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A murder case was registered on the complaint of the deceased’s father, and three persons were arrested within hours of the body being recovered. {{/usCountry}}

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On October 27, Daljit’s family members and villagers staged a dharna, demanding that his body be taken to Mansa, where the family of slain anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota and others were already protesting, seeking justice for him.

When protesters blocked a road, police used mild force to disperse them, claiming that miscreants had joined the gathering and were attempting to disturb law and order.

Visuals showed police personnel lifting a casket carrying Daljit’s body and placing it in a vehicle.

The body was subsequently shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bathinda, where a post-mortem examination was conducted. Later, Daljit’s sister approached the high court, following which a second autopsy was conducted at PGIMER, Chandigarh, on Wednesday.

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The same day, Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan announced that the state government would provide ₹50 lakh in compensation to the deceased’s family and a government job to Daljit’s wife.

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