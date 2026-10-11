Day after carjacking in Chandigarh, two caught from Haryana in police encounter

Hours after a car was snatched at gunpoint from a milk vendor in Sector 46, the two alleged carjackers, along with two of their accomplices, were arrested from Haryana’s Palwal in a police encounter on Friday night.

The Palwal team swung into action and intercepted the accused, who allegedly fired at the personnel, prompting them to shoot them in the legs in self-defence. (HT File)

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The accused have been identified as Lucky and Roshan Acharya, both residents of Barnala, Punjab, while their accomplices are Sunny and Khushpreet, also from the same place.

UT police will now be bringing the duo on a production warrant.

According to the police, as soon as they received information about the carjacking, a team of the district crime cell, led by inspector Jasbir Singh, had started tracking vehicles across the state borders, in coordination with their counterparts in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. As the vehicle moved towards the National Capital Region (NCR), the team alerted the Palwal crime branch.

The Palwal team swung into action and intercepted the accused, who allegedly fired at the personnel, prompting them to shoot them in the legs in self-defence. Lucky and Acharya sustained bullet injuries, while their accomplices too were injured during their bid to escape. All four have been admitted to hospital under police supervision.

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{{^usCountry}} Stolen vehicle, firearms recovered {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Stolen vehicle, firearms recovered {{/usCountry}}

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The stolen Swift car, a country-made firearm of 0.315 bore, a country-made pistol, four live cartridges and empty cartridge cases were recovered from their possession. Police said the accused had removed both the number plates of the vehicle.

The victim, Mohan, was loading goods into his car on Thursday night when Lucky and Acharya had allegedly approached him and snatched his car at gunpoint. Mohan had tried in vain to pursue them in another vehicle but the accused sped away and escaped the city through the Maloya village side. The incident had taken place around 11.30 pm, right in front of a police beat box. The beat box was unmanned at the time as a shift had ended at 11pm.

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A case was registered under Sections 309(4) (robbery) and 3(5) (common intention) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and Arms Act at the Sector 34 police station.

History sheeters

Police said the accused Lucky faces at least four cases in Barnala while Acharya has nine cases against him in Punjab. This includes cases of Arms Act and other offenses. Sunny is an accused in a rioting case while Khushpreet has five pending cases against him in Punjab.