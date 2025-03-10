Delhi man, son among 4 killed in bus, tractor-trolley collision in Punjab’s Jalandhar

Four people were killed and 11 injured in a collision between a bus and a tractor-trolley near Jallowal village on the Jalandhar-Jammu highway early on Monday. Efforts on to rescue passengers after a collision between a bus and a tractor-trolley near Jallowal village on the Jalandhar-Jammu highway early on Monday. (HT Photo)

The deceased were identified as bus driver Satwinder Singh from Jammu and Kashmir; passengers Kuldeep Singh, his son Gurbachan Singh, both residents of Delhi; and Varinder Pal Singh, a resident of Phallewal village in Machhiwara, Ludhiana.

Police said the bus was headed from Jalandhar to Pathankot when the tractor-trolley loaded with bricks came in front of it from the wrong side.

Assistant sub inspector (ASI) Karnail Singh, in charge of the Pachranga police station, said the accident occurred at 5.30am following which teams of the police and Sadak Surakhya Force (SSF) rushed to the spot.

The impact of the collision was such that the trolley overturned and the bus was badly damaged. The police had to use JCB machines and cutters to rescue the victims.

“Bus driver Satwinder Singh and passenger Kuldeep Singh died on the spot, while two others succumbed to injuries in hospital. The 11 other victims are admitted in local hospitals,” he said.

The driver of the tractor-trolley, Parvinder Singh, was also injured, but his condition is stated to be stable.