Delhi medical student dies by suicide in Shimla
A 31-year-old medical student from the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) allegedly died by suicide at her rented house in Shimla’s Lakkar Bazar locality, police said on Wednesday. She hailed from Dwarka in Delhi.
The student, who was doing her post-graduation in surgery, attended her duty at the hospital on Tuesday. The police along with forensic experts found a suicide note in her room. “In the note, the deceased has not blamed anyone for the suicide,” said the superintendent of police (SP), Shimla, Monika Bhutungru.
“The note found in the room has been sent for investigation. The cause of the death can only be ascertained after we get the autopsy report,” she said.
The student did not reach the hospital for duty in the morning after which her colleagues started calling her up. When there was no response, they reached her place and found the room locked from the inside. They informed the police who broke open the door. She was found lying dead in her room.
According to preliminary information, she was mentally disturbed and was undergoing treatment at the IGMC. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
-
Thane Police website hacked over Prophet remarks controversy restored
The hackers claimed to be supporters of an Islamic group. Following the hacking, a message popped up on the website, allegedly from the hackers in which they demanded an immediate apology to “Muslims all over the world”.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics