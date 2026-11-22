A 30-year-old man has been apprehended from Abohar in Punjab for allegedly duping a woman of ₹6.55 lakh after befriending her on a dating app, the police said on Saturday.

Hacker in black (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

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According to the police, the accused, identified as Vipul Pawar, a resident of Abohar, allegedly gained the woman’s trust during their conversations online before persuading her to transfer money through fraudulent transactions. The police have also recovered two mobile phones allegedly used in the commission of the crime from the accused.

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The case came to light after the woman lodged a complaint alleging that she had been cheated of around ₹6.55 lakh. An FIR was registered at the cyber police station in Dwarka on March 20 under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

During the investigation, the police analysed beneficiary bank account details and other digital leads to trace the accused to Abohar in Punjab’s Fazilka district.

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{{^usCountry}} The accused allegedly used multiple SIM cards to conceal his identity and evade police tracking. Technical surveillance and analysis of the phone numbers helped the investigating team establish his location, following which a team was sent to Abohar. The police finally arrested him last week. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The accused allegedly used multiple SIM cards to conceal his identity and evade police tracking. Technical surveillance and analysis of the phone numbers helped the investigating team establish his location, following which a team was sent to Abohar. The police finally arrested him last week. {{/usCountry}}

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The police said that further investigation revealed that Pawar had earlier been arrested by the Jaipur police in Rajasthan in connection with a cybercrime case registered in 2023. Investigation is also underway to examine his financial and digital trail to ascertain his possible involvement in other cyber fraud cases.