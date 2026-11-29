Industries minister Harshwardhan Chauhan on Saturday opposed the proposed delimitation exercise being undertaken before the completion of a fresh Census, saying the government should have waited for updated population data instead of relying on figures from 2011.

Industries minister Harshwardhan Chauhan on Saturday opposed the proposed delimitation exercise being undertaken before the completion of a fresh Census, saying the government should have waited for updated population data instead of relying on figures from 2011. (HT File) more less

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“Let the new Census take place first. The population figures will then provide the proper basis for deciding how constituencies should be reorganised. Undertaking delimitation using data that is 15 years old is not appropriate,” said Chauhan while reacting to the proposed special session of Parliament and the debate surrounding delimitation.

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“Delimitation should not be undertaken on the basis of a Census conducted 15 years ago. The government should have waited for the new Census to be completed. Once the fresh population figures are available, the number of people in each district, Assembly constituency and parliamentary constituency can be assessed accordingly,” Chauhan said.