Demanding construction of Rahon road, BKU, Charuni stages protest at toll barrier

Members of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU, Charuni) staged a protest at Ladhowal Toll barrier on Saturday demanding the construction of Rahon Road. The farmers stood with flags at the toll barrier and made vehicles pass through without paying toll charges.

The protest commenced around noon, with farmers taking a firm stance against the delay in the commencement of construction of Rahon road. After nearly 30 minutes, district administration officials managed to persuade the farmers to move away from the toll barrier, following which they settled on a dharna (sit-in demonstration) by the roadside.

However, the farmers reinstated the toll-free passage later, vowing to continue their strike until the work commences and machinery is dispatched to Rahon Road. The protesters expressed their disappointment over the lack of progress on the nearly 12-km stretch of road between Rahon Road and Mattewara.

The farmers highlighted the recurring need to stage protests to ensure completion at every step, from the approval of Rahon road to the issuance of tenders. Amrik Singh Sikri, a BKU member, pointed out inconveniences faced by the community, such as the absence of buses serving their villages for over a year and a half. Consequently, teachers were forced to request transfers and leave the region.

The women protesters urged the government to expedite the construction of Rahon road for the welfare of the locals. Upon receiving information about the demonstration, a heavy police force was deputed there.