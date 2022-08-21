Dera Bassi MC president arrested for casteist slurs against sanitation worker
Congress councillor’s husband also arrested; their son, his four aides named in FIR for beating up the sanitation worker at the Dera Bassi MC office; Congress stages protest, alleging false case against party members
Police on Saturday arrested Dera Bassi municipal council president Ranjit Singh Reddy and Congress councillor Asha Sharma’s husband Bhupinder Sharma for allegedly assaulting a Dalit sanitation worker and hurling casteist remarks at him.
Police also booked the councillor’s son Varun Sharma and his four unidentified accomplices who are all absconding.
Alleging false implication without any substantial proof, Congress leaders, led by party’s Punjab president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, reached the Dera Bassi police station on Saturday night and staged a protest.
The arrests came on the complaint of sanitation worker Sohan Lal. He said on August 1, he was cleaning the roads in Dera Bassi’s Shakti Nagar area, when he noticed a septic tank’s damaged lid.
Lal said as he picked up the iron lid to take it for repair, councillor Asha Sharma’s husband Bhupinder Sharma spotted him. He alleged that without hearing his side, Bhupinder accused him of theft and misbehaved with him.
Lal further alleged that after a couple of days, MC president Ranjit Singh Reddy called him and Bhupinder to the Dera Bassi MC office on August 4 to reach a compromise.
When he visited the office, the councillor’s son Varun Sharma was also present there and instead of any talks for a compromise, Varun, along with his four accomplices, assaulted him, while Reddy passed objectionable casteist slurs against him, he alleged.
Dera Bassi SHO Jaskanwal Singh said, “After we got the complaint on August 4, we started investigation. We also collected statements from other sanitation workers and after a complete inquiry, lodged the FIR on Saturday. The accused were arrested in the afternoon and will be produced in court on Sunday.”
Reddy, Bhupinder, Varun and his four unidentified accomplices have been booked under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 3 (offences of atrocities) of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
-
16-year-old apprehended for stabbing man in Chandigarh
Police have apprehended a 16-year-old boy for stabbing a Maloya resident during an altercation near Poultry Farm chowk on Thursday. The teenager was nabbed on the complaint of a resident of Maloya Colony, 32, Umesh Kumar. He said his brother Manoj was sitting near the Poultry Farm chowk, when the boy approached him and started hurling abuses at him. When Manoj objected to this, the boy stabbed him and fled.
-
Dr Jaswal, a public health specialist posted at the dispensary of the Institute of Microbial Technology, Sector 39, Chandigarh, was recently at the world-famous Masai Mara National Reserve, Kenya, for a six-night odyssey into a wilderness known for hosting dreamy breakfasts in the crisp dawns of the savannah. Dr Kuldip Jaswal's second tour of the Mara over the years fetched him a fortuitous interlude.
-
Patchy spells bring 25.8 mm rain in Chandigarh, more on the cards today
The city recorded 25.8 mm rain on Saturday, with the pattern of variable amounts of rain in different areas continuing from Friday. Of the total 25.8 mm rain recorded at the India Meteorological Department observatory in Sector 39 on Saturday, 21.4 mm rain was received between 2.30 pm and 5.30 pm. At the airport observatory, 23.2 mm rain was recorded till 8.30 am and none for the rest of the day.
-
Chandigarh shocker: Double-murder convict stabs niece to death for talking to boys
A double-murder convict stabbed The accused, Satbir Singh, hailing from Jhajjar, Haryana's 22-year-old niece to death in front of her mother at their Sector-41 house on Saturday morning. She lived in a government house with her widowed mother Nirmala and brother Deepak Malik. The police were alerted and a severely injured Anjali was rushed to GMSH, Sector 16. But she was declared brought dead. Meanwhile, Satbir fled from the house.
-
HC dismisses plea seeking CBI probe into death of former chief justice’s grandson
The Punjab and Haryana high court has dismissed a plea seeking a CBI probe into the death of Jaspal Singh Sandhu, the grandson of a former chief justice. Sandhu was the grandson of late justice Mehar Singh, who was the seventh chief justice of the Punjab and Haryana high court and remained in office from May 1966 to August 1970. There could have been a number of people who wanted him dead.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics