Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Pargat Singh stated that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab would “collapse prior to the assembly elections”, claiming that the Congress will form the next government in the state.

When asked how a possible alliance between the SAD and the BJP would affect the Congress in the coming elections, Pargat said it would rather benefit his party. (HT)

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Speaking to mediapersons after addressing a party rally here on Monday, he claimed that several AAP leaders had already left the party, while others were waiting for the release of its final candidate list. He claimed that a long queue of leaders was waiting to join the Congress. He said although his party already had enough dedicated workers of its own, leaders from other parties with a clean image and sound political character could still be considered for induction into the Congress.

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When asked how a possible alliance between the SAD and the BJP would affect the Congress in the coming elections, he said it would rather benefit his party.

“SAD will expose itself and will have to clarify whether the issues that caused it to split from the BJP have been resolved. The BJP will have to answer why it should not be held responsible for nearly 750 farmer deaths during the anti-farm law protests,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} He alleged that the policies of both the BJP and the AAP have negatively impacted Punjab, pointing to challenges regarding farmer welfare, drug issue, opportunities for youth and rising state debt. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He alleged that the policies of both the BJP and the AAP have negatively impacted Punjab, pointing to challenges regarding farmer welfare, drug issue, opportunities for youth and rising state debt. {{/usCountry}}

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He claimed that the Centre and the state had let farmers down by halting paddy procurement while 25-30% of the produce was still lying in the mandis. He said the “declining law and order situation” in the state has left many citizens worried.

He accused the Centre and the state government of misusing investigation agencies to harass opponents.

He said the Congress was moving ahead with a positive agenda to take Punjab back on the road to progress, prosperity and development.

“People of Punjab need policies and their implementation, not jokes. The chief minister should show empathy, maturity and understand the gravity of the situation,” he said.

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Addressing the party workers he said anyone could apply for the party ticket but once the candidate was announced, rest would have to work unitedly for him. He added that the party would hold fewer rallies but ensure maximum participation of workers.

PPCC working president Sangat Singh Gilzian and district president Daljit Singh Gilzian also addressed the rally.