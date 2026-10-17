Good governance is a must for the government and the true success of e-governance lies not in technological complexity but in its ability to make life easier for ordinary citizens, particularly those living in remote and underserved areas, said Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday.

Sukhu said that guided by a clear policy vision, his government had taken several systemic decisions which had been appreciated even at the national level. (HT File)

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Addressing the two-day national conference on administrative reforms and e-governance in Dharamshala, Sukhu said that we must move beyond traditional bureaucracy towards a transparent, accountable and citizen-centric system of governance.

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The two-day national conference on e-governance reforms began on Friday in Dharamshala, bringing together representatives of the central, state/UT governments and experts to deliberate on digital transformation, innovative governance practices and technology-enabled public service delivery.

The CM said that upon assuming office, the present state government made it clear that its purpose was not to enjoy the perks of power, but with aim of ‘Vyavastha Parivartan’ to transform Himachal Pradesh into the most prosperous and self-reliant state in the country within a few years, ensuring that the state’s resources benefit the common people. “We have leveraged e-governance to enhance public services and ensure that the benefits of various schemes reach the grassroots level, directly impacting the lives of the general public,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Sukhu said that guided by a clear policy vision, his government had taken several systemic decisions which had been appreciated even at the national level. Prioritising qualitative improvements in education from pre-nursery to Class 12, the state government’s efforts have propelled Himachal Pradesh to the fifth position nationwide in the education sector, a significant leap from the 21st position held in 2021 under the previous BJP government. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sukhu said that guided by a clear policy vision, his government had taken several systemic decisions which had been appreciated even at the national level. Prioritising qualitative improvements in education from pre-nursery to Class 12, the state government’s efforts have propelled Himachal Pradesh to the fifth position nationwide in the education sector, a significant leap from the 21st position held in 2021 under the previous BJP government. {{/usCountry}}

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The conference is organised by the department of administrative reforms and public grievances (DARPG), Union ministry of personnel, public grievances and pensions, government of India, in collaboration with the Himachal Pradesh government.

Earlier, in her welcome address, secretary of the DARPG Nivedita Shukla Verma said that all the states including Himachal Pradesh had been doing remarkable work in administrative reforms.

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Lays stone of ₹33-crore ice and roller skating rink

Sukhu on Friday also laid the foundation stone of an indoor ice skating rink-cum-roller skating rink at Sakoh (Dharamshala) in Kangra district to be constructed at a cost of ₹33.78 crore.

The building will have the facilities of a gym, billiards room, cafe on basement floor, VIP lounge on ground floor along with upper balcony with sitting capacity for 1,079 people. The open roller skating rink will offer capacity for 250 persons besides parking facility for 250 vehicles.

Sukhu directed the concerned authorities to complete the project in a time-bound manner while ensuring quality in the construction work.

Rejects opposition allegations

Sukhu on Friday rejected the Opposition’s allegation that the constitution of a four-member commission for formation of new districts was a politically motivated move. Sukhu said the government was pursuing administrative reforms to improve governance and make Himachal Pradesh self-reliant.

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“We have started the process and the objective is to ensure that governance reaches the last person,” Sukhu said, adding that the creation of new districts or reorganisation of existing administrative units would depend on the commission’s recommendations.

Sukhu said the state cabinet had approved our proposal of examining administrative reorganisation, including changes relating to districts, subdivisions, tehsils and blocks.