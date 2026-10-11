Former Ludhiana east MLA and District Congress Committee (Urban) president Sanjay Talwar has flagged alleged discrepancies in the constituency’s electoral rolls after a photograph of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh appeared against a voter’s entry, and sought an inquiry into the matter.

Congress leader Sanjay Talwar flags discrepancies in nine entries at one booth, seeks scrutiny of all 235 polling booths. (HT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Bhagat Singh died on March 23, 1931.

He has also flagged eight other entries with purportedly incorrect photographs at the same polling booth and demanded scrutiny of electoral rolls across all 235 polling booths in the constituency.

Talwar claimed that the photograph against serial number 422 in the electoral roll for Booth No. 38 of the Ludhiana east assembly constituency (060) appeared to be that of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh rather than the registered voter. He also flagged eight other entries, bearing serial numbers 5, 69, 397, 410, 747, 750, 983 and 990, in which he claimed the photographs were incorrect.

Contending that discrepancies at a single booth warranted a wider examination, Talwar called for the electoral rolls of all 235 polling booths in Ludhiana east to be scrutinised for incorrect photographs and other errors and demanded that any discrepancies identified during the exercise be rectified.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s questions over alleged vote theft and irregularities in electoral rolls, Talwar said such discrepancies warranted serious scrutiny. “Accurate voter records are essential to safeguard the rights of eligible voters and preserve public confidence in the electoral process” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s questions over alleged vote theft and irregularities in electoral rolls, Talwar said such discrepancies warranted serious scrutiny. “Accurate voter records are essential to safeguard the rights of eligible voters and preserve public confidence in the electoral process” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Talwar urged the chief electoral officer and other concerned election authorities to order an impartial inquiry, rectify the alleged errors and make the findings public.

Deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain said, “I will seek details of the voter list from the electoral registration officer (ERO) of Ludhiana east and look into the matter.”