Dissatisfied over ticket allocation, Karan Dev to contest as Independent

Dissatisfied over the ticket allocation, former minister Karan Dev Kamboj on Sunday decided to contest the assembly election as Independent. Former minister Karan Dev Kamboj. (HT Photo)

The development comes two days after Kamboj met Haryana election co-incharge and former Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb in New Delhi to express his discontent for not getting ticket.

A native of Mandhar village in Yamunanagar’s Radaur sub-division, the BJP leader is yet to declare whether he will contest from his hometown or Indri seat of Karnal district that he represented once in 2014.

He also served as minister of food civil supplies and consumer affair and forest in the Haryana government under the then chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Speaking to HT over phone, Kamboj said that he had gone to New Delhi to meet Biplab Kumar Deb, a day after CM Saini asked him to do so.

“...but there was no positive response from him on the ticketing. I’ve called a meeting of my supporters on September 10 again to decide on which seat to contest from,” he added.

A day after submitting his resignation, the leader held a meeting with his supporters, where they criticised the party’s move to field Shyam Singh Rana from Radaur.

He even termed CM Saini as “rubber stamp chief minister” for not having a say in ticket allocation and vowed to ensure that BJP candidates on both the seas lose, while pointing out that his OBC community was also upset with the development.

CM Saini also visited his residence in order to pacify him, where Kamboj, out of rage, refused to shake hands with him. Sources also said that Kamboj also drove to Delhi on Sunday to meet senior Congress leaders and might join the party.