Diwali attack: 45-year-old mason succumbs to injuries in Ludhiana

A 45-year-old mason succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday after he was beaten with a baseball bat during an altercation at a marble store on the Ludhiana-Bathinda highway on Sunday night. He had gone to the premises to bring his elder son home, who was reportedly gambling there.

Raghu Kamath, the victim

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According to police, victim Raghu Kamath, originally from Khujri Mathiani village in Bihar’s Saharsa district, had migrated to Punjab with his family in search of livelihood. He lived in rented accommodation in Patti Gill, village Sudhar.

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On Diwali night, Raghu became worried when his elder son, Jai Kamath, did not return home. He went looking for him along with his two younger sons, Nitish and Harman. During the search, the family learnt that Jai was gambling with a group of men inside a marble store.

When Raghu reached the premises and asked Jai to return home, some of the men accompanying his son objected. An argument followed between them and Raghu’s family. During the altercation, one of the accused struck Raghu repeatedly on the head with a baseball bat and he collapsed.

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{{^usCountry}} The assailants then fled the spot. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The assailants then fled the spot. {{/usCountry}}

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Raghu was initially taken to the government hospital in Sudhar. As his condition deteriorated, he was referred to a hospital in Ludhiana, where he died on Tuesday morning.

Raghu’s brother, Sanjay Kamath, alleged that the family had informed Sudhar police about the incident on Diwali night, but no case was registered immediately.

Inspector Rajwinderpal Singh, station house officer of Sudhar police station, said, “A murder case has been registered against three persons and efforts are underway to apprehend them.”