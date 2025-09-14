Doda starts limping back to normalcy

: No untoward incident was reported from anywhere in Doda district on Saturday as normalcy has started returning to the region marred by protests following detention of sitting AAP MLA Mehraj Malik under the Public Safety Act (PSA), officials said. Security personnel check a commuter's two-wheeler after security was beefed up in view of the protests against the detention of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik under the Public Safety Act, in Doda district, Jammu and Kashmir, Saturday. (PTI)

“Markets remained open today in Doda, Bhaderwah, Assar and other areas and no untoward incident in the form of clash or protest was reported from anywhere,” said Doda DC Harvinder Singh.

He, however, informed that restrictions were in place at Kahara, the native village of AAP MLA.

“There, too, we gave a relaxation of two hours from 4 pm to 6 pm on Saturday. Markets opened and people purchased essential commodities. There were no protests,” he added.

Singh informed that while markets remained open in Doda district, prohibitory orders under section 163 of the BNSS banning assembly of five and more people remain imposed.

The administration has also ordered a structural safety audit of school buildings in the district and schools will re-open on Monday, he added.

“We are hopeful of normal life returning to the district very soon. However, we urge the youth and their parents to stay away from fake news and false narratives being peddled by elements inimical to peace,” he said.

Singh further said internet curbs are on to check rumour mongers.

The DC informed that the administration has geared up its machinery to ensure essential commodities reach Doda district.

“Jammu-Srinagar national highway is choked at Udhampur with traffic jams due to partial restoration of the affected stretch. We are looking after truckers and their needs. We are also ensuring that essentials reach Doda and people don’t face any hardship,” he said.

Malik, who is also chief of AAP’s J&K unit, was detained on Monday for allegedly disturbing public order. His detention sparked violent protests, leading authorities to impose prohibitory restrictions and snap mobile internet and broadband services.

As a precautionary measure, police and paramilitary forces remain deployed in the district.