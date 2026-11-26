Facing a compensation liability of ₹1,200 crore for roads constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), the cash-strapped Himachal Pradesh government has decided not to acquire land for rural road construction. Instead, villagers will have to donate the land to the Public Works Department through gift deeds for the road to be built.

This comes in the wake of 950 of the 2,559 road projects proposed under PMGSY, Phase 4, being stalled as land-related formalities are incomplete. more less

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The panchayats and pardhans will be required to provide written confirmation that the villagers have donated land for the proposed road.

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This comes in the wake of 950 of the 2,559 road projects proposed under PMGSY, Phase 4, being stalled as land-related formalities are incomplete.

The highest number of these stalled projects are in Shimla, Sirmaur, Kullu, and Mandi.

“The roads will be constructed only in villages where residents execute a gift deed for the land in favour of the PWD. No road will be built without the gift deed. Priority will be given to villages that transfer the land to the department. This has been decided as the department faces a liability of over ₹1,200 crore as compensation for previously constructed roads,” a senior official of the PWD said, requesting anonymity.

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{{^usCountry}} The PMGSY guidelines clearly state that the central government does not provide funds for land acquisition and that the state must either purchase the land from its own resources or obtain it through donations from the public. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The PMGSY guidelines clearly state that the central government does not provide funds for land acquisition and that the state must either purchase the land from its own resources or obtain it through donations from the public. {{/usCountry}}

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PWD minister Vikramaditya Singh had been appealing to the people of the state to transfer land for road construction.

“The road projects would gain momentum once clearances related to the Forest Rights Act and the Forest Conservation Act are obtained and land-related formalities are completed,” he had said.

Singh had specifically sought cooperation from the residents of Bharmour, Chamba, Sirmaur, Kullu, Manali, and Shimla to help secure a larger budget from the Centre and strengthen the rural road network.

The minister said that tenders would be issued only after the land has been formally transferred to the department. “Among the 950 proposed road projects, priority will be given to those where gift deeds are secured. Proposals lacking such deeds will not be forwarded to the central government. The department is facing challenges in land acquisition. Hence, the way forward is to have people voluntarily provide land,” Singh said.

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