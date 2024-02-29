 Door-to-door garbage services hit as Chandigarh garbage collectors go on strike - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Door-to-door garbage services hit as Chandigarh garbage collectors go on strike

Door-to-door garbage services hit as Chandigarh garbage collectors go on strike

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 29, 2024 06:05 AM IST

As per the Garbage Collectors’ Union Leaders, some people tried to stop MC’s garbage-lifting vehicles on Tuesday when garbage was being collected from commercial areas, resulting in scuffles and the intervention of police

The door-to-door garbage collection services in Chandigarh’s residential area were hit on Wednesday after the garbage collectors went on strike.

As per the Garbage Collectors’ Union Leaders, some people tried to stop MC’s garbage-lifting vehicles on Tuesday when garbage was being collected from commercial areas, resulting in scuffles and the intervention of police.

“We conducted a strike for the rights of the garbage collectors. We held a meeting with MC officials on Wednesday and raised our demands that MC should sign the pending MOU with the garbage collectors as soon as possible so that they are not restricted by people from doing their jobs. We also raised our other pending issues,” said Dharamveer Rana, a member of the garbage collectors’ union.

When contacted, municipal commissioner Anindita Mitra said, “The demands of garbage collectors were heard. They resumed the work on Wednesday afternoon. No services will be affected further.”

