Door-to-door vaccination drive for kids in Mohali from June 6
Focusing on increasing vaccination coverage among children, the Mohali health department will on Monday launch its door-to-door vaccination campaign for beneficiaries above the age of 12.
As part of the second phase of the “Har Ghar Dastak” campaign, health workers will visit each household in the district to vaccinate children in the 12-15 age group with Corbevax and those in the 15-18 age group with Covaxin, said civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur.
District immunisation officer Dr Girish Dogra said the teams will also encourage children who will be eligible for first and second doses in the near future to get the jab at the earliest.
Dr Kaur said the vaccines were completely safe and the children should get vaccinated without any apprehensions. “Besides, they can also visit any government health institutions across the district to get vaccinated and contact health department’s Helpline 104 for any queries,” she said.
So far, the drive for the 12-15 age group has been moving at a snail’s pace. While 43,080 children are eligible for vaccination in this age group in Mohali, only 17,925 (41.6%) have received the first dose and 5,698 (13.2%) are fully vaccinated.
But the response by the 15-18 age group is far more encouraging, as of the 50,872 children eligible for vaccination, 48,876 (96.07%) have got the first dose and 30,351 (59.6%) both doses.
Similar drive in Chandigarh helping check vaccine hesitancy
A similar drive launched in Chandigarh on June 1 is reaping results, with health workers reporting low hesitancy among children in getting jabbed at home.
“Earlier, the children were not coming forward for vaccination, especially those living in rural areas. But through the door-to-door vaccination drive, children are readily getting the shot. Currently, healthcare workers are visiting houses in Dhanas, Daria, Hallomajra, Kaimbwala and Kajheri. After covering these locations, we will take the drive to other rural areas and then proceed to sectors,” said Dr Suman Singh, director, health services, Chandigarh.
Of the 45,000 children eligible in the 12-15 age group, 32,437 (72%) have gotten the first dose and 14,481 (32%) are fully vaccinated. The response is much better in 15-18 age group. While the target population here is 72,000, 73,069 (101%) have come forward for the first dose, while 47,387 (66%) have received both doses.
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
