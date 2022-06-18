DPIIT joint secretary reviews progress of Chandigarh’s Jan Shatki Abhiyan projects

Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) joint secretary Manmeet K Nanda, appointed as a central nodal officer in respect of Jal Shakti Abhiyan for Chandigarh, on Friday toured the city to review the progress of various components under Jal Shakti Abhiyaan, “Catch the rain where it falls and when it falls”.

MC commissioner Anindita Mitra gave a presentation on the progress made under Jal Shakti Abhiyan, covering the availability of the water from ground and canal water, details on the 20 MGD groundwater being drawn from the bore wells, supplementing the canal water for drinking purpose, the 118 groundwater-recharging wells constructed at various schools, colleges and government offices.

The commissioner also spoke about the rejuvenation of seven water bodies in various villages, laying of the tertiary treated water in Industrial Area, the 24*7 water supply scheme under PAN City.

The installation of recharging wells at community centres and government buildings are being implemented in coming months and are expected to help improve the groundwater levels, as the existing 289 tube wells are to be closed in phased manner in the coming months after commencement of 24*7 water supply.

The rejuvenation of the water bodies is expected to be completed by the end of October.

Following the presentation, Nanda toured the pond sites at Kaimbwala, Khuda Ali Sher, Khuda Jassu, Sarangpur and Dhanas to review the progress of work. She also visited the lake at Dhanas and later the Rock Garden to review arrangements for International Day for Yoga.