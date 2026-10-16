Drive against drug trafficking: Multiple properties attached in Srinagar

Multiple properties worth over ₹13 crore have been attached here as part of an offensive against drug trafficking and its financial networks, police said on Thursday.

The properties were identified during financial investigations as assets allegedly acquired through proceeds of illicit drug trafficking. (HT Photo for representation)

A police spokesman said Srinagar police have frozen or attached multiple residential properties and a vehicle valued at over ₹13.43 crore under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

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The coordinated action was carried out by Khanyar, Pantha Chowk, Shalteng, Safakadal, Soura and Ahmadnagar police stations. The properties were identified during financial investigations as assets allegedly acquired through proceeds of illicit drug trafficking.

Giving details, the spokesman said four residential properties and a vehicle, valued at ₹8 crore were attached by police station Khanyar. The accused were identified as Aijaz Ahmad Bhat, Aaqib Hyder Khan, Majid Ashraf Wani and Shabir Ahmad Bangroo. “All five assets have been attached under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act, “ the spokesperson said.

Police station Pantha Chowk attached a residential property worth ₹1.24 crore belonging to Saqib Bashir Bhat alias Sakpal. “The accused is linked to three NDPS cases. The residential property has been attached as part of the financial investigation into suspected proceeds of drug trafficking, “ the spokesperson said.

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{{^usCountry}} Similarly, Safakadal police station attached a property worth ₹10.15 lakh, and Ahmadnagar police station attached a property worth ₹1 crore, the spokesman said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Similarly, Safakadal police station attached a property worth ₹10.15 lakh, and Ahmadnagar police station attached a property worth ₹1 crore, the spokesman said. {{/usCountry}}

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In Shalteng, Danish Ahmad Bhat’s house with one kanal of land worth ₹1.21 crore was attached under FIR No. 43/2023. The police said that the coordinated action reflects the sustained and intensified efforts of Srinagar police to strike at the “financial backbone of drug trafficking networks” beyond the arrest of offenders and seizure of narcotic substances.

“By identifying, tracing, freezing and attaching properties allegedly acquired through illicit drug proceeds, Srinagar police aim to dismantle the economic infrastructure sustaining organised narcotic activities, “ the spokesperson added.