Drone-dropped drugs, pistol, ammo seized from border village in Amritsar

The Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police jointly recovered 5.2 kg contraband, and an Italian pistol, along with two magazines and 20 live rounds, during a search operation near Ajnala’s Chak Allah Baksh village, situated along the India-Pakistan border, on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. Heroin, pistol, cartridges and other items recovered by the Border Security Force (BSF), in Amritsar. (PTI)

The search had been launched after the troops heard a buzzing sound, suspected to be of a drone sent from across the border, in the area.

The drone is suspected to have retreated after delivering the package.

A BSF spokesperson said, “Our troops heard a buzzing sound and later of something being dropped. As per the protocol, a search operation was immediately launched and a packet, wrapped in yellow adhesive tape, containing five small packets of contraband, suspected to be heroin, an Italian-made pistol, two magazines and 20 rounds, was recovered from a field near Chak Allah Baksh. A metallic ring was found attached to the consignment. Search is still on in the area.”

Attari deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Gurinderpal Singh Nagra said, “A case under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the Aircraft Act is being registered against unidentified persons by the Amritsar rural police.”

“Our investigation to ascertain the identity of those who were tasked to retrieve the consignment is still on,” he added.

2 drones seized from Gurdaspur, Tarn Taran villages

BSF personnel deployed in Gurdaspur and Tarn Taran districts also recovered two drones that had sneaked into the Indian airspace from the Pakistan side.

The first incident was reported near Agwan village of Gurdaspur around 1 am on Sunday when troops heard the buzzing sound of a flying object. “Our troops intercepted the flying object as per the drill. Later, a search operation was launched jointly with Punjab Police in the area. During the search, a DJI Matric 300 RTK drone was recovered from a field near Agwan village,” said a BSF spokesperson.

The second incident was reported around 4 pm near CB Chand village in Tarn Taran district. “We had specific information regarding the presence of a drone in CB Chand village. A search operation was launched, and a DJI Mavice 3 Classic (made in China) drone was recovered from a field,” the BSF spokesperson said.