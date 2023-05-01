Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana: Two drug peddlers arrested in Kurukshetra

Haryana: Two drug peddlers arrested in Kurukshetra

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
May 01, 2023 04:37 AM IST

Two drug peddlers were arrested with 85kg poppy husk by the crime investigation agency of Kurukshetra police, officials said on Sunday

Two drug peddlers were arrested with 85kg poppy husk by the crime investigation agency of Kurukshetra police, officials said on Sunday. Avtar Singh and Kamaljeet Singh were caught on NH 154D near Murtazapur. They were sent to jail by the district court.

Avtar Singh and Kamaljeet Singh were caught on NH 154D near Murtazapur. They were sent to jail by the district court. (HT file)
Avtar Singh and Kamaljeet Singh were caught on NH 154D near Murtazapur. They were sent to jail by the district court. (HT file)

Clerks hold protest at Karnal

KARNAL Hundreds of clerks of various Haryana government departments on Sunday held a protest in Karnal demanding hike in salary on the lines of Punjab. Protesting under the banner of the Haryana Ministerial Staff Association, they also demanded to be included in pay matrix level 6 under the Seventh Pay Commission and be given 35,400 per month instead of 19,900. They threatened to hold a state level rally in Jind on May 28 if their demands were not fulfilled.

Jind medical college to be completed by year-end: Deputy CM

Rohtak Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Sunday visited the under-construction medical college at Jind and took stock of preparations. He said more than 50% of the work has been completed and the rest will get over by the end of this year. “Total 332 crore has been spent so far in the construction of the medical college and additional 200 crore has been sanctioned by the government,” he added.

construction protest district court jind dushyant chautala salary hike medical college avtar singh
