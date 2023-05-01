Haryana: Two drug peddlers arrested in Kurukshetra
Two drug peddlers were arrested with 85kg poppy husk by the crime investigation agency of Kurukshetra police, officials said on Sunday. Avtar Singh and Kamaljeet Singh were caught on NH 154D near Murtazapur. They were sent to jail by the district court.
Clerks hold protest at Karnal
Jind medical college to be completed by year-end: Deputy CM