‘DSP’s caste atrocity complaint’: SC panel seeks report from Himachal govt, DGP on its recommendations

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has asked the Himachal Pradesh government and the state director general of police (DGP) to submit an action taken report (ATR) on its recommendations in a complaint alleging deliberate caste-based atrocities against deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Vijay Kumar.

Following proceedings before the Himachal Pradesh high court, Kumar was subsequently moved to the 2nd India Reserve Battalion at Sakoh in Kangra district. (HT Photo for representation)

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In a minutes-forwarding letter dated October 9, 2026, the commission forwarded the proceedings of its September 10 hearing to additional chief secretary (home and vigilance) RD Nazeem and the DGP, Himachal Pradesh Police. The letter seeks an ATR on the commission’s recommendations.

The complaint was filed by Vijay Kumar, DSP (headquarters), Shimla, who has alleged “caste-based harassment, institutional victimisation, professional isolation and misuse of administrative authority by senior police officials”.

Kumar has alleged that a November 5, 2025, transfer order posting him as sub-divisional police officer at Paonta Sahib was deliberately obstructed by senior officers to favour another official.

Following proceedings before the Himachal Pradesh high court, Kumar was subsequently moved to the 2nd India Reserve Battalion at Sakoh in Kangra district. He has alleged that the sequence of postings, joining-related difficulties and subsequent deployment reflected discriminatory treatment.

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{{^usCountry}} The police department has denied caste bias and maintained that the transfers and movement orders were routine administrative decisions. It has described the dispute as arising from administrative dissatisfaction. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The police department has denied caste bias and maintained that the transfers and movement orders were routine administrative decisions. It has described the dispute as arising from administrative dissatisfaction. {{/usCountry}}

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The DSP has alleged that his official vehicle was withdrawn, his substantive duties were curtailed and subordinate personnel were discouraged from working with him. He has claimed that these actions resulted in professional isolation and eroded his ability to discharge normal official responsibilities.

Kumar said that he suffered serious spinal injuries and was on medical leave from March 12 to May 10 this year. Despite this, he alleged that he was assigned physically demanding field duties inconsistent with medical advice.

The department questioned the claim of incapacity, citing Kumar’s travel to New Delhi for commission proceedings. During the September 10 hearing, however, the NCSC reportedly rejected the contention that travel to attend a constitutional body’s hearing could be treated as evidence of fitness for strenuous field assignments.

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At the hearing, attended by Nazeem, the NCSC panel headed by member Dr. Partha Biswas took exception to the continued absence of the state DGP and sought comprehensive records from the police department.

The commission has asked the state to provide chronological records concerning Kumar’s transfer, joining and deployment, as well as comparative details of other HPPS officers transferred in the same period. It has also sought the policy and justification concerning vehicle allocation and the duties assigned to Kumar during his recovery period.

The NCSC has directed that Kumar be protected against coercive, retaliatory or adverse action for pursuing his complaint before the constitutional body. It has also required that his work assignment be compatible with his medical condition.

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