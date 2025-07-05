Search
Saturday, Jul 05, 2025
Duo posing as patients shoot at private doctor in Punjab's Moga

ByHT Correspondent, Bathinda
Published on: Jul 05, 2025 04:20 AM IST

Investigators said the criminals visited victim Aniljit Kamboj’s clinic posing as patients and got themselves examined by the doctor before firing.

Two unidentified assailants shot at a private doctor at his clinic in Kot Ise Khan town in Moga district on Friday afternoon.

Investigators said after the attack, the assailants sped away on a motorcycle. (HT)
Investigators said the criminals visited victim Aniljit Kamboj’s clinic posing as patients and got themselves examined by the doctor before firing at least two shots at him.

Reports said Kamboj was the stepfather of Punjabi film actor Tania.

Moga senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ajay Gandhi said Kamboj suffered gunshot wounds to the chest and arm. “He remains hospitalised and doctors attending to him termed his condition as stable. We are working to ascertain the cause behind the crime,” said the SSP.

Investigators said after the attack, the assailants sped away on a motorcycle. They were spotted moving around the clinic before the crime.

Gandhi shared police had vital clues about the accused and efforts were on to nab them.

