Brutal double murder of woman, her teen son shakes Delhi: What police uncovered

The brutal double murder of a 42-year-old woman and her 14-year-old son at their residence in Block F of Delhi's Lajpat Nagar-I shook the area as well as the city.

Police have arrested 24-year-old Mukesh Paswan, a helper at Ruchika and her husband Kuldeep Sewani’s garments shop, in connection with the murders. He confessed to the crime and said that he slit the throats of both Ruchika Sewani and her son Krish as the former had ‘yelled and humiliated’ him Thursday morning.

According to an officer at the scene of the crime, blood was spilled all over the house.

“There was blood all over the house. The woman was lying dead, with her throat slit, in a room on the floor next to the bed. When we opened the washroom, the son was lying dead inside, with his throat slit as well,” he said on the condition of anonymity.

The timeline of events in the Lajpat Nagar double murder

According to the police, Mukesh entered the Sewani residence at around 7.30 PM on Wednesday. At that time, Kuldeep Sewani wasn't at home while Ruchika was present with the couple's son Krish. A nearby CCTV camera captured Paswan’s entry.

Mukesh Paswan allegedly killed Ruchika in the bedroom, and Krish witnessed the attack.

After some time, at around 8 PM, Mukesh allegedly killed Krish in the bathroom, where the teen was hiding after witnessing his mother’s murder.

Kuldeep Sewani arrived at home around 9.30 PM and found blood on the staircase. When Ruchika didn't answer the door, Kuldeep called the police and uncovered the murders at around 10 PM. According to the police, Kuldeep told them that he had spoken to his wife around 7.15 PM, and she was fine then.

The couple’s daughter, 21-year-old Kritika, is pursuing her graduation-cum-post graduation in Jammu and reached Delhi on Thursday afternoon.

Mukesh Paswan was arrested on Thursday at around 6 PM in Uttar Pradesh's Mughalsarai. He was on a train to Bihar in an attempt to flee when the cops apprehended him at the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay junction.

Paswan told the investigators that he was humiliated as Ruchika scolded him on Wednesday morning for not reporting to work for over a week.

“It was revealed that he had taken ₹40,000 in advance and was also given a mobile phone by the family. Ruchika told him to either come to work or return the money,” the officer said.

The officer said he decided to kill her and slit their throats with a knife. A knife was recovered from the house, but investigators have yet to ascertain if it was the weapon used in the crime.