Meghalaya honeymoon murder accused Sonam Raghuvanshi's brother says won't hire a lawyer till...

Govind Raghuvanshi, the brother of Sonam Raghuvanshi — the main accused in the murder of Indore-based transport businessman Raja Raghuvanshi — has reportedly said that he is not speaking to any lawyer regarding her case until the police investigation is complete and he personally meets her. Raja Raghuvanshi's family members, cut out the picture of his wife Sonam Raghuvanshi from a poster of their marriage after she was accused of plotting Raja's murder in Meghalaya, in Indore,(PTI)

Sonam, along with three other suspects, is currently lodged in a jail in Meghalaya in connection with Raja’s murder during the couple's honeymoon in Meghalaya.

The Indore couple had gone missing on May 23 during their honeymoon. On June 2, Raja’s mutilated body was found in a deep gorge in Sohra, Meghalaya. Sonam was later found at a roadside eatery in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur.

Govind said that he has received multiple offers from legal professionals willing to represent Sonam, while talking to News18 MP, “I’ve been receiving calls from at least 10 to 15 lawyers, offering to take up the case and handle everything. But I have asked all of them to wait. As I’ve said before, I do not want to hire any lawyer right now, and that’s still the case. We will not hire any lawyer until we have spoken to Sonam,” he said.

‘Not searching for lawyer’

When asked about his plans to engage a lawyer, Govind clarified, “Look, I haven’t spoken to any lawyer yet, nor am I searching for one. Since day one, I have insisted that I want to meet Sonam. But since the ongoing police investigation, meeting her right now wouldn’t be appropriate. Once the probe is complete, I want to meet her. Only after that will I make any decision.”

He also responded to reports that Raja’s family wants to perform Sonam's pind daan — a last rite ritual in Hindu tradition — for Sonam. Govind said his family would support the decision.

“If Raja’s family wants to perform the pind daan for Sonam, they absolutely can. They have full rights to do so, and we would also like to be with them during the ritual... Tradition also says that the family should perform the pind daan so that they can do it,” reported Live Hindustan.

‘Returned all gold jewellery to Raja’s family'

On the jewellery given to Sonam by Raja’s family during the wedding, Govind added: “We’ve returned all the gold that Raja’s family gave to Sonam. Only one chain remains, which is in police custody. They can collect it from the police once the proceedings are over. Other than that, everything has been returned from our side.”

Raja and Sonam were married on May 11. Their case has drawn significant attention, with ongoing investigations in two states and family members on both sides making public statements.

Recently, the main accused Sonam and her alleged boyfriend Raj Kushwaha have confessed to their relationship and involvement in the murder of Sonam's husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, Meghalaya Police said.

Superintendent of Police (East Khasi Hills) Vivek Syiem said, “Both Sonam and Raj have admitted to the crime and have recreated the crime scene for the police."

Police officials believe the affair between Sonam and Raj is central to the motive behind the killing. However, they have not ruled out other possible factors, including financial gain.