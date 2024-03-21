EC transfers five SSPs in Punjab for fair Lok Sabha elections

The Election Commission on Thursday transferred chiefs of Pathankot, Fazilka, Jalandhar Rural, Malerkotla, and Bathinda police districts. Punjab chief electoral officer (CEO) Sibin C said on Thursday that the Election Commission had transferred Himanshu Aggarwal as the Jalandhar DC and Sarangal as the Gurdaspur DC. (HT Photo)

The poll body said the non-cadre senior superintendents of police (SSPs) have been shunted out as the posts are meant for IPS officers.

Though Bathinda senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harmanbir Singh is an IPS officer, he was transferred because he is the brother of Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha MP Jasbir Singh Dimpa of the Congress.

The rest were transferred as they are Punjab Police Service (PPS) rank officers.

Fresh orders for posting of IPS officers in these districts will be issued later in the day.

The EC said the officials have been transferred as a pre-emptive measure to dispel any apprehensions of the administration being biased or perceived to be compromised.

Himanshu Aggarwal is new Jalandhar DC

On Tuesday, the EC had ordered the transfer of Jalandhar deputy commissioner Vishesh Sarangal and deputy inspector general, border range, Narender Bhargav and ADGP, Ropar range, Jaskaran Singh.

Punjab chief electoral officer Sibin C said on Thursday that the EC transferred Himanshu Aggarwal as the Jalandhar DC and Sarangal as the Gurdaspur DC.

The EC had removed Sarangal following a complaint that he was posted in his home district of Jalandhar. According to the provisions of the model code of conduct for the elections, an officer cannot serve in his/her home district.

Jagdale Nilambari has been posted as DIG, Ropar, while Rakesh Kumar Kaushal has been posted DIG, border range.

Punjab goes to the polls in the seventh phase on June 1.