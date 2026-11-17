The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a prosecution complaint against Kirshanu Sharda under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, before the special PMLA court here.

The complaint on Monday was filed under the PMLA Section 44(1)(b), read with Section 45, for the alleged offence of money laundering under Section 3, punishable under Section 4 of the Act. (HT)

Sharda, along with former Punjab DIG HS Bhullar, is facing trial in a corruption case after Sharda was apprehended while allegedly accepting ₹5 lakh bribe in 2025.

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The complaint on Monday was filed under the PMLA Section 44(1)(b), read with Section 45, for the alleged offence of money laundering under Section 3, punishable under Section 4 of the Act.

Section 3 defines money laundering as involvement in activities connected with proceeds of crime, including their concealment, possession, acquisition or use, or projecting them as untainted property. Section 4 prescribes rigorous imprisonment of three to seven years and a fine for the offence. The maximum imprisonment can extend to 10 years in cases involving proceeds of crime linked to specified offences.

Section 44(1)(b) deals with the jurisdiction and powers of special courts to try money laundering offences, while Section 45 lays down the conditions governing bail in such cases and provides that a court can take cognisance of an offence under the Act only on a written complaint by the ED or an authorised officer.

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{{^usCountry}} Special judge Bhawna Jain, while taking up the complaint on November 16, directed a court official (Ahlmad) to scrutinise the filing and submit a report on November 20. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Special judge Bhawna Jain, while taking up the complaint on November 16, directed a court official (Ahlmad) to scrutinise the filing and submit a report on November 20. {{/usCountry}}

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In a separate application, the ED informed the court about the provisional attachment of ₹26 lakh in cash, which is already in the custody of the CBI court in Chandigarh. The application was taken on record and ordered to be tagged with the main case file. The matter is listed for further proceedings on November 20.