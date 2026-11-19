In another reversal amid the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) investigation into alleged irregularities in land dealings involving the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), the Punjab housing and urban development department has cancelled its ambitious ₹15,000-crore fundraising tender, barely three months after selecting a Gujarat-based firm to arrange the funds for a fee of ₹191.16 crore.

This is the second major decision rolled back by the department in recent weeks. (HT File)

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This is the second major decision rolled back by the department in recent weeks. On October 15, it had revoked concessions worth approximately ₹57 crore granted to Remigate Buildestates in connection with a 1.13-acre food court site in Sector 62.

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The latest cancellation comes as the ED intensifies its probe into suspected financial irregularities in GMADA’s land dealings, questioning senior officials of the housing and urban development department and summoning key functionaries of the authority. The agency is investigating suspected money laundering linked to land transactions and alleged concessions extended to private developers.

A senior department official confirmed the cancellation, attributing it to differences over the accounting system to be followed for the proposed fundraising exercise.

“The selected company was insisting on accrual-based accounting, whereas GMADA follows a double-entry accounting system. Converting the existing system would require at least six months. Therefore, the department decided to cancel the tender,” the official said.

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{{^usCountry}} The department had floated the tender in June 2026 to appoint a merchant banker-cum-fund arranger and financial adviser to raise ₹15,000 crore through bonds, debentures or loans. The funds were intended to finance land acquisition and 14 development projects in Mohali and New Chandigarh, including Aerotropolis, Eco City-3 and Sectors 87, 101 and 103. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The department had floated the tender in June 2026 to appoint a merchant banker-cum-fund arranger and financial adviser to raise ₹15,000 crore through bonds, debentures or loans. The funds were intended to finance land acquisition and 14 development projects in Mohali and New Chandigarh, including Aerotropolis, Eco City-3 and Sectors 87, 101 and 103. {{/usCountry}}

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According to GMADA, the projects require an estimated ₹17,686 crore for land acquisition and development works.

In August, the authority selected Tipsons Consultancy Services Private Limited, a Gujarat-based firm, as the lowest bidder. The company had quoted a fee of 1.27% of the funds raised, amounting to ₹191.16 crore. The payment was to be made after successful mobilisation of funds, with the proposed arrangement extending over 20 years.

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The decision follows the department’s October 15 order revoking concessions worth nearly ₹57 crore linked to the Sector 62 food court site.

Remigate Buildestates, a Delhi-based company, had acquired the 1.13-acre site through an auction in September 2015 for ₹32.5 crore. After depositing 20% of the bid amount and subsequently paying an instalment of ₹9.87 crore, the company claimed GMADA had failed to provide an encumbrance-free site. The authority, meanwhile, had issued a show-cause notice over outstanding dues.

The ED has alleged that statutory dues worth nearly ₹57 crore were waived in favour of Remigate Infra Developers during the reallotment of a cancelled plot, allegedly in connivance with GMADA officials. The agency is examining the role of officials and private entities in the suspected irregularities.

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The fundraising proposal had also come under legal and political scrutiny. A public interest litigation challenging the proposed borrowing was filed before the Punjab and Haryana high court. During the proceedings, the court sought explanations from the state government regarding the handling of GMADA funds, including the transfer of nearly ₹6,400 crore to the state treasury, and the rationale behind the proposed borrowing.

In an affidavit before the high court, GMADA’s chief administrator defended the proposal, stating that the authority had undertaken 14 development projects requiring ₹17,686 crore for land acquisition and development. Officials cited Section 51 of the Punjab Regional and Town Planning and Development Act, 1995, which empowers development authorities to raise funds through loans, debentures and bonds.

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The proposal also drew criticism from leader of Opposition in Punjab assembly Partap Singh Bajwa, who questioned the proposed ₹191.16-crore arranger fee and sought details of the borrowing terms and utilisation of funds. He estimated that the interest burden over 20 years could take the overall liability to around ₹39,000 crore, excluding the arranger’s fee.