The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Rajya Sabha member and Chandigarh University chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu to verify the nature of alleged transactions between entities linked to him and the VueNow group of companies, which is facing a money laundering probe in connection with the ₹3,558 crore cloud particle investment scam.

Not summoned over any direct involvement in the money-laundering case, says the agency. (HT) more less

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The agency has asked Sandhu to appear in person at its Jalandhar zonal office on November 25.

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ED sources said the summons were issued to ascertain the nature and purpose of the alleged transactions by entities linked to Sandhu with the VueNow group, which was accused of running a Ponzi scheme.

“Sandhu had been summoned to explain the nature and purpose of alleged transactions and not because of any direct involvement in the money-laundering case,” an ED official, familiar with the matter, said.

Sandhu did not immediately respond to HT’s calls and messages for comment.

It may be mentioned that the ED had initiated its investigation on the basis of various FIRs registered by the Gautam Budh Nagar (Noida) police and Punjab Police under the provisions of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

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{{^usCountry}} The ED’s investigation revealed that Sukhvinder Singh Kharour, the CEO and founder of the VueNow Group, allegedly in connivance with other accused, orchestrated a multi-thousand crore ‘cloud particle scam’ in which the investors’ money was allegedly siphoned off for personal gains. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ED’s investigation revealed that Sukhvinder Singh Kharour, the CEO and founder of the VueNow Group, allegedly in connivance with other accused, orchestrated a multi-thousand crore ‘cloud particle scam’ in which the investors’ money was allegedly siphoned off for personal gains. {{/usCountry}}

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In April last year, the central agency had filed a prosecution complaint under money laundering charges against the VueNow group of companies in connection with the ₹3,558 crore cloud particle investment scam. Kharour and his wife Dimple were arrested on February 28 last year.

“The underlying business of cloud particle, based on the sale-and-leaseback model (SLB model), was found to be substantively non-existent and grossly overstated to cheat the investors. The entire business of the VueNow group was found to be a money rotation scheme. The total money collected from the investors in lieu of sale of cloud particles was found to be ₹3,700 crore (approximately), out of which ₹1,800 crore (approximately) was returned to investors in the form of rent,” the ED had stated in a statement.

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The remaining proceeds of crime were utilised for purposes other than the business and further diverted by M/s VueNow Marketing Services Ltd (VMSL) and its group companies towards giving high commissions to the channel partners, purchase of various luxurious vehicles, gold and diamonds, routing of funds to the tune of hundreds of crores through shell entities and investment in properties, the ED said.

Earlier, searches were also conducted at various premises of VMSL and related entities under the provisions of the PMLA on November 26, 2024, and on January 17 and February 24, 2025. Properties worth ₹178.12 crore were attached.