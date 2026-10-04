Education, drug abuse dominate CM’s interaction with students

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday held an interactive session with students of Government Senior Secondary School, Rampur Bushahr, where students raised issues related to education, tourism, social equality, non-teaching duties assigned to teachers and drug abuse.

When a student asked whether he had ever thought of becoming CM during his school days, he said that the path was ahead shaped by one’s actions and hard work. (HT Photo)

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During the interaction, a student requested financial assistance for the construction of a new building for Government Senior Secondary School, Rachauli. She apprised the CM that the school is currently functioning from two locations and that adequate land is available at one site for construction of a permanent school building.

Responding to the request, the CM announced an amount of ₹2 crore for the construction of the school building. He also assured that the state government would provide additional funds, if required, to complete the construction work.

While responding to a student’s question about why he chose politics as a means of serving the country, the CM said that he had been interested in politics since his student days and considered politics a means of public service. He advised students to pursue fields in which they have a genuine interest.

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{{^usCountry}} When asked what he would have done had he not entered politics, Sukhu said that he would have taken up farming. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When asked what he would have done had he not entered politics, Sukhu said that he would have taken up farming. {{/usCountry}}

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On a question concerning the growing economic gap between the rich and the poor, the CM described it as a matter of concern and said that equality in society was important. He said that the state government was working continuously towards this goal.

Responding to a lighter question about his favourite food, the CM said that he enjoyed traditional Himachali cuisine, with siddu being his favourite dish.

When a student asked whether he had ever thought of becoming CM during his school days, he said that the path was ahead shaped by one’s actions and hard work. He encouraged students to work consistently towards their goals.

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Students also raised concerns about teachers being assigned non-teaching duties for extended periods, which they said affected their studies. The CM said that the state government was working to reduce such duties so that teachers could devote more time to teaching and students.