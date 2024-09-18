Elderly couple murdered in Jammu, one arrested

Police have arrested an auto-rickshaw driver, who allegedly strangulated an elderly couple on September 14, in Manorama Vihar of Talab Tillo locality before fleeing with cash and jewellery from their house. Police have arrested an auto-rickshaw driver, who allegedly strangulated an elderly couple on September 14, in Manorama Vihar of Talab Tillo locality before fleeing with cash and jewellery from their house. (HT File)

The accused has been identified as Deepak Singh, a resident of Talab Tillo.

A retired principal Sanjay Kumar Chandel, 61 and his wife Veena Kumari, 57, were found dead in their house on Saturday evening.

The couple had two daughters—one in England and another in Chandigarh pursuing their studies.

“Deepak Singh had developed acquaintance with the elderly couple and used to run domestic errands for the couple like bringing medicine and LPG cylinder. Over the past seven to eight years, he had won over the trust of the couple,” said a police officer.

“The couple used to help him financially. However, of late he had been demanding more money, which the couple refused. On Saturday, he strangulated the couple to death and fled from the crime scene with some cash and jewelry. Before fleeing, he had switched on the LPG with a criminal intention that the gas would catch fire from an earthen lamp (diya) lit in the pooja room,’ said a police officer.

The accused has confessed to his crime. A case under section 103 of the BNS has been registered against him, he added.

The accused was nabbed from Punjab by a police team from Jammu.

The brutal murder of the elderly couple has invited public outrage in Jammu and the civil society has demanded exemplary punishment for the accused.