Patient services at the civil hospital continued to suffer on Saturday as the nursing staff strike entered its fourth day. Emergency services and OPDs were affected, while several wards looked deserted. The hospital management has called nurses from private hospitals to help manage patient care.

Nurses and other staff during the strike, (Sant Arora/HT) more less

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The strike began on Wednesday over the suspension of six nursing officers in connection with an alleged medical negligence case in which a patient died. The nursing association is demanding that the suspension orders be withdrawn.

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The protest has also affected sanitation work, as sanitation workers have stopped reporting for duty in support of the nurses. The hospital management has hired additional labourers to maintain cleanliness. Meanwhile, the biomedical waste that had piled up on the premises was cleared and sent to the processing plant.

Around 250 employees, including nursing staff and Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam (HKRN) workers, are participating in the protest.

The administration is holding talks with Union leaders to resolve the issue. The chief medical officer and deputy commissioner are also involved in the efforts, while principal medical officer Dr RS Chauhan is helping manage hospital operations during the strike.

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