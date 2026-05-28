End of an era: Veteran sports administrator Randhir Singh dies

Veteran sports administrator, Olympian and India’s first Asian Games shooting gold-medallist Randhir Singh passed away on Wednesday at the age of 79 after battling age-related ailments, bringing to a close one of the most influential chapters in the country’s sporting history. He had been hospitalised for several days before breathing his last at his residence. His last rites will be performed in Haridwar on Thursday afternoon. Randhir Singh passed away on Wednesday aged 79. (PTI)

A member of the erstwhile Patiala royal family and a descendant of Maharaja Bhupinder Singh, Randhir Singh remained deeply intertwined with Patiala’s rich sporting heritage throughout his life. He scripted history at the 1978 Bangkok Asian Games when he won the trap shooting gold medal, becoming India’s first-ever shooting gold-medallist at the continental event. The achievement earned him the Arjuna Award in 1979. His Olympic journey was equally remarkable, beginning as a reserve shooter at the Tokyo Olympics in 1964 before representing India at Mexico (1968), Munich (1972), Montreal (1976), Moscow (1980) and Los Angeles (1984).

While his accomplishments as an athlete brought glory to the country, it was his extraordinary administrative career that gave him a towering stature in the sporting world. Singh served as secretary general of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) from 1987 to 2010 and held several important positions within the International Olympic Committee (IOC) between 2001 and 2014. In 2003, he also served as the IOC’s representative to the World Anti-Doping Agency.

His association with the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) spanned more than four decades. After serving as OCA secretary general from 1991 to 2015, he was elected president of the continental body in 2024. However, deteriorating health forced him to step down recently.

Paying tribute, Punjab Olympic Association secretary general and CEO Raja Sidhu said, “...my mentor in shooting and sports. His contribution to the sporting world is commendable.”

Randhir Singh is survived by his wife Vinita and daughters Mahima, Sunaina and Rajeshwari, who is also a shooter.

His cousin, former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, stated on X, “...my brother Randhir Singh has passed away. May Waheguru grant eternal peace...”

Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan expressed grief. “His contribution to the world of sports will continue to inspire generations,” he stated.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said the demise is heartbreaking and an irreparable loss for the sports world.

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal said he was deeply saddened by the passing away of the legendary shooter and sports administrator.

Senior Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa said Punjab and the entire nation would remember his immense contribution.