Ensure all contracts contain a five-year maintenance clause, says Local government minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar

Chandigarh: Local government minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar on Wednesday directed officials to ensure that all contracts must include a condition to maintain the project for five years. The contractors, who are awarded projects, will be held responsible for the repair and maintenance of the said projects, Nijjar said after reviewing the ongoing work of the department.

He directed the officials to ensure that pending matters are resolved at the earliest in a time-bound manner.

While evaluating the performance of the local government department, Dr Nijjar instructed the officials to ensure proper cleaning of cities.

All illegal construction must be stopped at all costs, and there should be no leniency given to any illegal activity. He also emphasized better water supply and sewage systems for the citizens of the state.

The minister also instructed the officers to deal with the increasing garbage problems in urban areas in a scientific manner. He also ordered to resolve the pending cases and complaints immediately. The minister said that the Punjab government led by chief minister Bhagwant Mann has adopted a zero-tolerance policy toward corruption. No employee involved in illegal activities will be spared. Providing a corruption-free system is the priority of the Punjab government, he added.