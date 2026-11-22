The Haryana human rights commission has sought a detailed report from the Panchkula municipal corporation (MC) on the alleged eviction of elderly and destitute residents from a ₹12-crore old-age home built by the civic body, following a complaint by members of Vikas Manch, Panchkula.

The commission has sought details about the circumstances and date of the eviction, the number of residents affected and their present whereabouts. (HT File) more less

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In an order dated November 17, the commission directed the MC commissioner to submit a comprehensive, point-wise report, along with supporting documents, within a week. The matter will next be heard on April 28.

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The commission has sought details about the circumstances and date of the eviction, the number of residents affected and their present whereabouts. It has also asked whether prior notice was served and whether alternative accommodation, food and medical assistance were provided to the elderly residents. The MC has further been asked to clarify whether any forceful action was taken under official directions.

The complaint, submitted through an email on September 30 by Rakesh Aggarwal, Dev Raj Sharma, Bittu Sadana and other members of Vikas Manch, alleged that the civic body took arbitrary and coercive action to remove residents from the facility. The complainants said the building had been constructed using public funds to provide shelter and a dignified living environment to senior citizens, but the MC failed to protect their interests following a dispute with the private agency engaged to operate the home.

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{{^usCountry}} They further alleged that the eviction and reported demolition-related activities had deprived vulnerable residents of shelter, causing them mental distress, insecurity and hardship. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} They further alleged that the eviction and reported demolition-related activities had deprived vulnerable residents of shelter, causing them mental distress, insecurity and hardship. {{/usCountry}}

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The commission has also sought an explanation of the terms of the private agency’s engagement, the reasons for discontinuing its services, the present status of the building and its proposed utilisation for the welfare of senior citizens.

The complainants suggested that the facility could instead be operated by the District Red Cross Society, which already runs an old-age home in the district.

Observing that the allegations, if established, raised serious concerns about the right to dignity, shelter and safety of elderly persons, the commission directed the MC to furnish the requisite information.

The order was passed by judicial member Kuldip Jain.

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