Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ex-Congress MLA ‘duped’ of Rs10 lakh on pretext of political links, social media election campaign

ByPress Trust of India, Faridabad
Apr 13, 2025 07:54 AM IST

According to her complaint, she met the accused, Brij Bhushan Sharma, during the assembly elections. He allegedly introduced himself as a close associate of senior national leaders and claimed that his daughter was an IAS officer and his son a social media manager, they added.

A former Congress MLA from Haryana’s Ballabgarh was allegedly duped of 10 lakh on the pretext of facilitating meetings with national leaders and managing her social media campaign for elections, police said on Saturday.

A former Congress MLA from Haryana’s Ballabgarh was allegedly duped of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 lakh on the pretext of facilitating meetings with national leaders and managing her social media campaign for elections, police said on Saturday. (Representational image)
A former Congress MLA from Haryana’s Ballabgarh was allegedly duped of 10 lakh on the pretext of facilitating meetings with national leaders and managing her social media campaign for elections, police said on Saturday. (Representational image)

An FIR has been registered at Sector 17 police station based on a complaint lodged by Sharda Rathore, they said.

According to her complaint, she met the accused, Brij Bhushan Sharma, during the assembly elections. He allegedly introduced himself as a close associate of senior national leaders and claimed that his daughter was an IAS officer and his son a social media manager, they added.

Rathore alleged that she and her mother were invited to Sharma’s residence for tea, where his wife and son were also present, a police officer said.

The family allegedly convinced her to pay 10 lakh in exchange for arranging meetings with political leaders and managing her social media campaign. However, after taking the money, they neither introduced her to any leaders nor did they work on any social media campaign. When she repeatedly asked for the money back, they issued two cheques amounting to 8 lakh, which later bounced, the officer said citing the complaint.

The matter is under investigation and action will be taken as per law, he said.

Advocate Ruchi Munjal, representing the accused refuted the claims and said the allegations were baseless.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ex-Congress MLA ‘duped’ of Rs10 lakh on pretext of political links, social media election campaign
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 13, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On