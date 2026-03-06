Ludhiana: Ex-owner behind Koom Kalan truck robbery, 3 held, say police

Police have cracked a truck robbery case with the arrest of three accused, including the vehicle’s former owner, his son and their aide. The stolen truck and a Maruti Suzuki Brezza car used in the crime were also recovered from their possession. The accused in police custody in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)

According to the police, the truck was carjacked for drug peddling. The accused have been identified as Lovedeep Singh of Sonepat of Haryana, his father Ranjit Singh and their aide Gurtej Singh of Sahnewal. Gurtej used to work with the accused as a truck driver. He was tracking the truck before the crime and passing information to the accused.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (City 1) Sameer Verma stated that the police on March 2 received information from truck driver Harchand Singh of Panjeta village of Koom Kalan that when he reached near Guru Vihar Cut near Jodhewal, three car-borne miscreants intercepted him. The accused thrashed him before robbing him of the truck and fled.

The ADCP said an FIR under Sections 304 (2) and 3 (5) of the BNS was registered and Gurtej Singh was traced who informed that his aides were taking the vehicle towards Rajasthan. After that, Lovedeep Singh and his father Ranjit Singh were arrested.

The ADCP added that Lovedeep Singh had sold the truck to someone in 2016. The truck was sold further. Currently, it is owned by Satinder Singh.

Further, he said that Lovedeep is already facing trial in a drug peddling case registered at the Sadar Khanna police station. He got bail in January this year. The accused told police that he wanted to smuggle drugs from Rajasthan so he robbed the truck. More information has been expected from the accused during questioning, the ADCP added.