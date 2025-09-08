Extortion case: MLA Raman Arora’s police remand extended by 3 days

The police remand of AAP legislator from Jalandhar Central Raman Arora was extended by another three days on Sunday. The police remand of AAP legislator from Jalandhar Central Raman Arora was extended by another three days on Sunday. (HT File)

He was produced in a local court after his earlier three-day remand in extortion and criminal intimidation case ended.

The Jalandhar commissionerate police procured a production warrant of Arora from Nabha jail and arrested him on September 4 in another FIR registered at Rama Mandi police station on August 23. Arora was accused of extorting money from a Jalandhar-based parking lot contractor, Ramesh Kumar, who in his complaint accused Arora of extorting ₹30,000 per month.

The case was registered under Sections of 308(2)(extortion by threatening grievous hurt), 308(6)(extortion by threatening false accusations of serious crimes) and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) had arrested the MLA on May 23 following a month-long investigation in a corruption and extortion racket being run under his patronage.

Police have also initiated investigation into Arora’s alleged links with pilferage of LPG gas nexus that was unearthed after LPG tanker blast in Mandiala village of Hoshiarpur on August 24.

Ramesh Kumar, the complainant in Arora’s case, was the kingpin of the gang involved in pilferage and black-marketing of the LPG, and was already arrested by Hoshiarpur police following the incident, which claimed seven lives.

Jalandhar commissioner of police Dhanpreet Kaur Randhawa said they have already written to their Hoshiarpur counterparts for carrying out an investigation into the alleged role of Arora in this case.