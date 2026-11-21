A local court has declared Inspector Gurshinder Kaur, station house officer (SHO) of the Model Town police station, a proclaimed offender for repeatedly failing to comply with its directions to submit a report in connection with a case.

The SHO’s salary had already been attached by the court over the repeated failure to submit the report. (HT File) more less

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Going a step further, the court has written to police commissioner Swapan Sharma, directing registration of an FIR against the SHO under Section 209 (non-appearance in response to a proclamation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for non-compliance with its orders. The SHO’s salary had already been attached by the court over the repeated failure to submit the report.

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The court has also directed the assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Civil Lines, to submit a report on the registration of the FIR. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on November 23.

The directions were issued while hearing a petition filed by Ramandeep Kaur alias Gurmeet Kaur against one Rashpal Singh. The petitioner had approached the court in 2022, seeking action against the respondent under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 363 (kidnapping), 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

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{{^usCountry}} The court record reveals that the matter took an unusual turn after the SHO allegedly failed to submit the required report despite repeated opportunities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The court record reveals that the matter took an unusual turn after the SHO allegedly failed to submit the required report despite repeated opportunities. {{/usCountry}}

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On February 6, 2025, the court directed the SHO to furnish a report in the case. However, the direction remained uncomplied with despite several reminders and opportunities.

Taking note of the continued inaction, the court issued a show-cause notice to the SHO on May 6, seeking an explanation for the failure to submit the report. When there was no compliance, non-bailable warrants were issued against the SHO on August 6.

The court subsequently initiated proclamation proceedings against the police officer on September 18. With the directions still not complied with, the court finally declared the SHO a proclaimed offender on November 6.

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Salary attachment failed to ensure compliance

The court had earlier ordered the attachment of the SHO’s salary in an attempt to secure compliance with its directions. However, even this coercive measure failed to elicit the required response, prompting the court to take further action.

In its latest directions, the court has asked the police department to register an FIR against the SHO under Section 209 (failure to appear in response to a legal proclamation) of the BNS. The ACP, Civil Lines, has been tasked with submitting a report regarding the action taken on the court’s directions by the next hearing.

ACP (Civil Lines) Sarabjit Singh confirmed the development and said the department would take appropriate action in accordance with the court orders.

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