Fall in line or face music: High command to Punjab Cong leaders

In a stern warning to its faction-ridden Punjab unit, the Congress high command on Monday told party leaders to bury factional rifts and fight unitedly for the high-stakes 2027 assembly elections or face strict disciplinary action irrespective of their political stature, people familiar with the matter said.

Rahul to kick off party’s high-decibel poll campaign from Sangrur with Hisab Mango rally targeting AAP govt on Nov 4. (HT)

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The message set the stage for the party’s high-decibel poll campaign that will be kicked off by senior leader Rahul Gandhi from Sangrur, the home turf and political stronghold of chief minister Bhagwant Mann, on November 4.

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“The Hisab Mango rally will corner the ruling Aam Aadmi Party government on issues of law & order, governance and failed promises,” said All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal and Punjab affairs in-charge Sachin Pilot at a press conference here.

Closed-door strategy meeting

Earlier, the two leaders held an extensive strategy and review meeting with senior Punjab functionaries, including state Congress chief Pargat Singh, leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, Jalandhar MP and former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Ludhiana MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Gurdaspur MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and others. “During the meeting, Venugopal made it clear that internal sabotage, public bickering, and attempts by regional heavyweights to project individual authority would be met with zero tolerance,” said a senior state leader, pleading anonymity.

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{{^usCountry}} Venugopal’s meetings come amid efforts by the Congress high command to improve coordination within the Punjab unit reeling under factionalism that saw Pilot replacing Bhupesh Baghel as party affairs’ in-charge and Pargat taking over reins of state Congress from Warring. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Venugopal’s meetings come amid efforts by the Congress high command to improve coordination within the Punjab unit reeling under factionalism that saw Pilot replacing Bhupesh Baghel as party affairs’ in-charge and Pargat taking over reins of state Congress from Warring. {{/usCountry}}

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Venugopal also instructed Punjab leaders to abandon individual campaigns and conduct all programmes strictly under the Congress banner. He reiterated that the party would contest the 2027 polls without projecting any chief ministerial face. Regarding friction between rival camps, he told senior leaders to engage directly with one another to resolve the grievances.

“You will be the ones who will become chief minister, ministers, or chairpersons of boards,” Venugopal said, adding that individual ambitions would be accommodated only after the party secures an electoral victory.

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Cong to return to power: Venugopal

The meeting also focused on mobilising cadre strength for Rahul’s rally, with the central leadership setting an ambitious target of one lakh attendees. “Our leader Rahul is coming here on November 4. He has a great connection with the people of Punjab. There will be a mammoth rally,” Venugopal told reporters later.

“Now, all over India, people are completely going along with his (Rahul’s) vision and ideas, especially Gen-Z, youngsters. I think Punjabis are also looking forward to November 4,” he said.

Venugopal expressed confidence that the Congress would return to power in 2027. “ Our goal is to win Punjab. Protecting peace and communal harmony in the state remains our foremost priority,” Venugopal said, accusing the AAP government of pushing the state to the brink of ruin over the past nearly five years. He alleged that law and order had deteriorated, drug trafficking networks were spreading, and unemployment remained a major challenge for the youth.

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Pargat said the party is united in election preparations. “The Congress is finalising a sound ground strategy to counter the ruling regime,” he added. Pilot attacked the AAP government over the drug menace and law and order issues. “Badlav (change) will definitely happen,” said Pilot, adding that the Congress is the only party exposing the AAP and holding it accountable.