Farmers block Jind-Kaithal road over paddy procurement ‘delays’

Farmers and commission agents blocked the Jind-Kaithal road at Naguran village to protest alleged delay in paddy procurement, while farmers in Sonepat also raised concerns over the lack of buyers for their produce at the minimum support price (MSP).

Farmers alleged that several of them had been waiting at the procurement centre with their produce for nearly a week. (HT Photo)

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In Naguran, protesters parked tractor-trailers on the highway, disrupting traffic and leading to queues of vehicles on both sides. They were protesting against alleged delays and irregularities in paddy procurement at the local purchase centre operated by the Haryana State Cooperative Supply and Marketing Federation (HAFED).

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Farmers alleged that several of them had been waiting at the procurement centre with their produce for nearly a week, accusing a procurement officer of HAFED of arbitrary behaviour and high-handedness.

They claimed that the officer was unwilling to engage in direct discussions with them. The protesters demanded the officer’s transfer, prompting the police to reach the spot. The local station house officer facilitated a telephonic conversation between the protesters and senior HAFED officials, including the district manager or general manager.

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{{^usCountry}} During the discussion, the officials assured the protesters that the officer would be transferred and that procurement at the centre would be streamlined to ensure smooth and regular purchases. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the discussion, the officials assured the protesters that the officer would be transferred and that procurement at the centre would be streamlined to ensure smooth and regular purchases. {{/usCountry}}

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Following the assurances, the farmers and commission agents called off their protest after around 30 minutes, allowing the police to restore normal traffic movement on the road.

Meanwhile, in Sonepat, farmers raised concerns over the non-procurement of paddy when Haryana cooperation minister Arvind Sharma visited the grain market to review procurement operations.

The farmers told the minister that they were facing difficulties in selling their produce, alleging that buyers were not coming forward to purchase paddy at the MSP. They sought intervention to ensure that procurement was carried out smoothly and farmers received the MSP for their produce.

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Sharma assured the farmers that he would take up their grievances with the concerned officials and look into the issues affecting procurement at the mandi.

CM directs removal of per acre procurement limits: Agri minister

Meanwhile, Haryana agriculture and farmers welfare minister Shyam Singh Rana, during his visit to inspect grain markets in Sirsa, assured that the chief minister had decided to remove the per acre procurement limits, saying that even yields exceeding 30 quintals per acre would be procured.

Farmers reporting higher yields should inform the market committee secretary while obtaining tokens, following which the revenue department would verify their claims within 24 hours and update the portal, Rana told farmers.

He said farmers facing difficulties could submit written applications to market committee executive officers and their grievances would be resolved within 48 hours. The minister directed officials to ensure smooth procurement and sale of the crop.

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